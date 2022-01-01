ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plastic straw restrictions take effect in Rhode Island restaurants

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — There is a new unusual law now in effect in Rhode Island. As...

turnto10.com

Comments / 17

JackJeckal88
3d ago

"Congratations everyone! Activism saved the planet. No more plastic straws wrapped in paper, just paper straws wrapped in plastic."

Reply
10
BidenLoveJoggers
2d ago

This is great news for Rhode Island. Enforcing fines for criminal straws. Lets use our defunded police force to investigate gangster straws. Criminals, now you have a better chance of getting away... unless you commit a crime with a straw, then the liberal police will be coming for you. dunn dun dun.

Reply
4
Richard Barth
2d ago

can't get a plastic straw but it's okay to use a plastic syringe to shoot up. way to go R.I.

Reply
5
