ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Meteor eyed as cause of Pittsburgh-area boom, shaking ground

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service says an exploding meteor is likely the cause of a loud boom and shaking ground reported on New Year’s Day across portions of suburban Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County officials reported in a Twitter post Saturday that county 911 officials had received reports from South Hills and other areas about the disturbance. County officials said they had confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder and lightning.

The Tribune-Review reports that National Weather Service meteorologist Shannon Hefferan said satellite data recorded a flash over Washington County shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The weather service theorizes that it was caused by a meteor “falling through the atmosphere.”

Residents reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their homes shaking and rattling.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Freezing rain causes crashes, school closings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Numerous car crashes and school closings were reported across Connecticut on Wednesday morning as freezing rain iced over roads. State police said they were responding to multiple accidents. Parts of several highways were closed because of crashes including Interstate 84 westbound in Southbury and Willington, Route 8 northbound in Naugatuck and Route 66 in Middletown, the state Department of Transportation reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

708K+
Followers
370K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy