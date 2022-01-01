ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing mom rings in 2022 with New Year’s surprise

By Luke Snyder
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFs9s_0daerHhm00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the clock struck midnight millions of people across the country rang in the new year. For Shamaria Roby from Lansing, she barely noticed and she had a good reason.

“I was at home and I just started feeling pressure so I was like I’m going to the doctor,” said Roby.

Ten minutes after she arrived at Sparrow hospital her water broke.

“She was like I’m coming today.”

A few hours later she welcomed this little girl weighing six pounds and six ounces into the world.
It was the first baby born at Sparrow hospital in 2022, and an early surprise for mom to start off the new year.

“I wasn’t expecting it at first at all, holding her, carrying her, or anything but now it’s like you know you get more emotional as today goes on like I can’t believe I just had a new years baby,” said Roby.

Mom says she’s still deciding on a name. It’s between Gianni or Piper, but one thing she does know is that she will be loved and encouraged.

“Just be great. No matter what be great. It’s not even just for my child you know just for her, all my children just be great like you can’t give them anything else but those encouraging words.”

Sparrow hospital says they had a busy night with several babies coming just before midnight. For Roby, she’s enjoying every minute of this new year with her new daughter in her arms.

“I can’t put her down at all.”

As part of being Sparrow’s New Years’ baby Roby will leave the hospital with a car seat, gift bag, and a teddy bear, but no gift greater than this little girl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Lansing Police say missing 10-year-old found

UPDATE: Lansing Police tells 6 News Gerinee Streeter was found and is now safe. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl that was last seen in Lansing. Gerinee Streeter was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray capris and Mickey Mouse slippers. 6 News does not have a […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

‘COVID changed everything’: EMS workers weigh in on pandemic’s toll

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – COVID-19 doesn’t stop at testing lines or hospitals. It’s all over the community and every day, EMT workers who are already on the front lines responding to life and death situations have the pandemic to deal with. Last week, 6 News brought you the story of James Swindlehurst, a Mid-Michigan EMT […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy