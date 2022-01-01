ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cowboys Player & NFL Coach Dan Reeves Dies At 77

ATLANTA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The family of former Cowboys running back and NFL head coach Dan Reeves announced on Saturday, Jan 1 that he had passed away at age 77.

Dan Reeves leads the Atlanta Falcons against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 22, 2002. (Credit: AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)

Reeves played with the Cowboys for the entirety of his eight-year career after he signed as an undrafted free agent in 1965. He played on the winning Super Bowl VI team coached by Tom Landry that beat the Dolphins 24-3.

His first coaching gig was also with the Cowboys, where as an assistant coach, Reeves helped lead the team to victory at Super Bowl XII in 1978.

After leaving Dallas, Reeves was hired as the head coach of the Broncos for 12 seasons. His team made three consecutive Super Bowl appearances, but was unable to take the win in any of them.

Reeves then served as the head coach for the New York Giants for four years before he was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as head coach for seven seasons.

Reeves led the Falcons to their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history at Super Bowl XXXIII, but was defeated, ironically, by the Broncos. He was the third coach to ever lead two different teams to the Super Bowl.

During his 38 years in the NFL, Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls, the third-highest for any individual.

Reeves died peacefully from complications of dementia surrounded by his loved ones. He was 77.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 1

