Michigan State

Four-star safety Ryan Yaites announces top eight schools

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Four-star safety Ryan Yaites announced the top eight schools left in his recruitment on Saturday.

Notre Dame, Michigan State, LSU, Texas Tech, USC, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas made the cut for the nation’s No. 7 safety prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Yaites also runs track for Denton Guyer High School, something Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gravitates towards with recruits. He recorded a 24.14 200-meter time as a sophomore.

The Longhorns only have one commit for the 2023 class at the moment, four-star safety Jamel Johnson. There’s a great opportunity for Texas to keep the momentum building after compiling a top five recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle.

Take a look at Yaites’ full recruiting profile below.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 246 40 22

Rivals 4 47 8 7

ESPN 4 136 27 16

On3 4 180 30 15

247 Composite 4 121 23 7

Vitals

Hometown Denton, Texas

Projected Position Safety

Height 6-1

Weight 175

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on May 6, 2021

Top Schools

  • Texas
  • Michigan State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ole Miss
  • Oregon
  • USC
  • LSU
  • Texas Tech

Projection

56.8% to Notre Dame per On3

Film

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

