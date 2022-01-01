ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Publishers Weekly bestsellers

By The Associated Press
Free Lance-Star
 3 days ago

1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. The Wish by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 3. The Stranger in the Lifeboat by Mitch Albom (Harper) 4. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles (Viking) 5. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)...

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99.) By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet. 2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey. 3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

USA TODAY's bestselling book of 2021 is...

2021 was a pretty good year for author Dav Pilkey. Not only is his children's book "Dog Man: Mothering Heights" USA TODAY's bestselling book of the year but he followed up this achievement with four more of his books landing in the Top 100 for 2021, more than any other author.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Person
Mitch Albom
Person
Danielle Steel
Person
Mary Balogh
Person
Stephen King
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Jodi Picoult
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Diana Gabaldon
Person
John Grisham
Person
Janet Evanovich
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Ree Drummond
Person
Sandra Brown
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Nicholas Sparks
8 News Now

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The FADER

Joan Didion has passed away at 87

Celebrated American author and journalist Joan Didion has passed away at 87 from Parkinson's Disease, according to The New York Times. Born in 1934 in Sacramento, Didion obtained a degree in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and began her career after a winning submission to a Vogue essay contest in the '60s gave her a job at the magazine as a research assistant. Her first novel Run, River was published in 1963 and was edited by her soon-to-be-husband John Gregory Dunne. 1968 saw the publication of Slouching Towards Bethlehem, a landmark of New Journalism focused on Didion's life in California.
CELEBRITIES
Boston

Book Club: 2021 in review

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publishers Weekly#Grand Central Publishing#Bestsellers#Doubleday#Cloud Cuckoo Land#Simon Schuster#The Pioneer Woman Cooks#American#Lyrics
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY in 2022

Ode to AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS My country ‘tis a sunny land of joy-giving heroines and heroes, Like Don Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Allen Poe and Rudolph Valentino. And, lest we forget, Henry David Thoreau also Bill, James and Marilyn, the Monroes. We’ve got mounds of joy-giving jesters and clowns In red and yellow, black, white and browns. Ladies and germs, I give you Mark Twain, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Mel Brooks, The Stooges Three, Liberace, the funsters, the punsters and funny faces making goofy looks. Sweet tweets, there’s songbirds like Aretha, Dolly Parton, Marvin Gaye and Beyonce’, And to keep it all shook up we’ve got Elvis, Chuck Berry,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Chernin Entertainment Acquires The Rights To Erik Larson’s Audiobook ‘No One Goes Alone’

EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has won the rights to Erik Larson‘s audiobook original, No One Goes Alone, with plans to adapt as a feature film. No One Goes Alone follows pioneering psychologist William James, a prominent member of the Society for Psychical Research, as he leads a team of researchers to the remote Isle of Dorn in 1905 to investigate the cause of several mysterious disappearances, most notably a family of four who vanished without a trace after a weeklong holiday on the island. Was the cause rooted in the physical world, or were there forces more mysterious and sinister at work? The idyllic...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Jon Stewart Slams AntiSemitic Goblin Caricatures In ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Jon Stewart has a bone to pick with the Harry Potter series. On The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast, he didn’t hold back on his feelings about the anti-semitic tropes present in Harry Potter. With the most recent episode, Stewart addresses author J.K Rowling’s use of anti-semitic caricatures in her books. The reference for his argument lies in the 1903 book The Protocols of Elder Zion which is known as antisemitic text. The book features characters that bare resemblance to the goblin creatures in the Harry Potter books. “Here’s how you know Jews are still where they are,” said Stewart, who is...
CELEBRITIES
Statesville Record & Landmark

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION.
RECIPES
prrecordgazette.com

International: 30 bestselling books for the week of Dec. 18

1. Lucky: A Novel, by Marissa Stapley. 2. Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. 3. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi, by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. 4. Shirley & Jamila’s Big Fall, by Gillian Goerz. 5. The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kenosha News.com

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) 1. "The...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy