Publishers Weekly bestsellers

Let's take a look back on a busy year for the virtual Boston.com Book Club. With 2021 coming to a close, we thought this would be a great time to look back at the year that was for the Boston.com Book Club! We overachieved a little this year, as we ended up reading 13 books instead of 12. While our book journeys happened to focus mostly on books by Massachusetts authors, we did travel in a trapezoid-shaped fashion to the farthest reaches of New England _ from up in Maine to northwest Vermont down to Nantucket and back over to the Connecticut suburbs.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO