Astronomy

Lunar Conjunctions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). You felt trapped and now you'll be released, not because someone else had the key but because you have come to understand the situation from a vantage point that shows you all the ins and outs. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Going into a new situation...

Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 12/13/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Mars in Sagittarius gets you thinking about the future with hope rather than dread. It's a vast improvement over the past few weeks. You don't do well with pessimism. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): A change in a partner's circumstances has a major...
Cosmopolitan

Libra: 2022 horoscope predictions

The Eight of Wands is all about new opportunity and invitations, with offers and information flooding in from all directions. You’re going to be busier and more in demand than ever in 2022, Libra, and if you say ‘yes’ to what’s on offer you can go further than you think is possible. People like you. They want to be around you. Your charming personality is going to attract lots of new energy and opportunity into your world. Get ready!
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
chatelaine.com

Your 2022 Horoscope: A Look At The Year Ahead

Similar to how meteorologists analyze and predict weather patterns, astrologers also map out the future by observing patterns between earthly events and the ways celestial bodies move. In many ways, 2022 gives the impression of being less intense astrologically than 2020 and 2021. But everything requires context: how astrology manifests...
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
Elite Daily

The Gemini Full Moon Will Have The Biggest Impact On 4 Zodiac Signs

When a full moon is taking place, you can almost always expect things to become far more intense. Emotions are heightened, tensions rise, and there’s a strong sense that something is about to change. Believe it or not, there’s a reason everyone tends to act a little wild under the full moon. This is when the moon is forming an exact opposition with the sun, setting the stage for a battle of wills. In astrology, the moon rules over your inner world while the sun rules over your outer world, which is why a full moon tends to reveal some major truths. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the December 2021 full moon the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the truth might just set you free.
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Jan. 1

Today’s Birthday (01/01/22) Expand in lucrative directions this year. Consistent action strengthens accounts. Recharge and rest for refreshing winter inspiration and a springtime surge of romance and creativity. Making a social change this summer leads to a team breakthrough next autumn. Nurture your garden for a bounteous harvest. To...
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
chatelaine.com

Your Horoscope For January 2022

The astrological skies are a flurry of activity, much like the post-holiday season. There is a time crunch, a pile of work to get back to and a melancholy that comes at the end of a long vacation. Jan. 1 finds Mercury entering Aquarius, where it will extend its stay as it turns retrograde on Jan. 14― often a time of review, readjusting and waiting things out.
Austonia

Pisces: Feb. 19-March 20

If you hear a voice that tells you to check social media for some unloved object in the digital marketplace, pursue the homeless animal shelters for the next family pet or to sign-up for a dating app (if single… or maybe not); stop what you are doing, right then and there and do it. Trust your gut instincts now, especially if you are coming off of an even extra-confusing year. Remember, your connection to the unknown is your ‘superhero superpower’! You may not take home that new heirloom piece, the long-term pet, or even the next mate-to-be but there is something for you to assimilate in this process. Remember, you were born to swim!
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Need To Take Things Slow The First Month Of 2022

New year, new you? Well, not exactly. Although it’s a brand new year filled with endless possibilities, the truth is, things don’t always change overnight. If you’re already feeling the burden to expedite your New Year’s resolutions, don’t let the pressure make you self-critical. The first month of 2022 is filled with complications, and you know what? That’s OK. Sometimes, you need to work on pre-existing problems before you can truly move forward. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of January 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Libra — then you may need to take things slow.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Austonia

Aquarius: Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Forward-looking Aquarians, “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” this one's for you. You should be able to take any old lemons that you have been dealing with and turn them into lemon-flavored mixed drinks with a lot of panaché for all your friends. But don’t get too punchy and over-inflated by the luck you may be awarded this month; ‘keep it real’. Be sure not to let things wane with an existing stable partner unless of course your freedom and self-liberty are at stake. Just as Capricorn ends and Aquarius begins on the 21st, you may need to cut loose on an unplanned outing, trip or even a little bit of a wild adventure.
astrostyle.com

January 2022 Horoscope: New Year, Interrupted?

Raise your hand if you’re so ready for things to change on this planet, sooner rather than later. In January, the stars hand you a metaphorical mop and bucket and say, “Awesome! Get to work!”. Welcome to a typical Capricorn season, which lasts until January 19 this year....
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE

