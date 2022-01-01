Teen struck by car crossing Hyde Park Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon. Sacramento police say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. along Richards Boulevard, between 5th and 7th streets. Officers responded to the scene and found a person had been struck by a vehicle. Exactly what led up to the person being struck is unclear, but he was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say. No information about the pedestrian killed, other than that he was a male, has been released.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO