Ali scores 32 to lift Akron past Buffalo 88-76

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 3 days ago

Ali Ali had a career-high 32 points as Akron beat Buffalo 88-76 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda had 14 points for Akron (8-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Tribble had six rebounds.

Akron scored 54 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Ronaldo Segu had 19 points for the Bulls (6-6, 0-2) as did Jeenathan Williams. Maceo Jack had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

