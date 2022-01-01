ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

By Tracy Bloom
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfMH3_0daepXVk00

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda!

Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead.

This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured almost six dozen tournament entries, including the parade’s famed floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units, plus the Rose Queen and entire Royal Court.

The theme for the 133rd Rose Parade was “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” and the grand marshal was actor, director and “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton .

The 133rd Rose Queen was Nadia Chung , who was a senior at La Cañada High School.

The parade kicked off at 8 a.m. PT and was broadcast live on KTLA 5 Channel 5 in Southern California, online on ktla.com, and on the KTLA 5 app and KTLA+. Two hours of pre-produced programming — “Backstage at the Rose Parade” and “Rose Parade Countdown” aired on KTLA before the main event.

Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and our own Micah Ohlman served as KTLA’s hosts.

KTLA has now broadcast the Rose Parade for 75 straight years, including last year’s special event.

If you missed the parade live, it will be rebroadcast on Channel 5 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of parade entries, according to the Tournament of Roses , which organizes the annual New Year’s Day Celebration.

Floats

Marching Bands

  • Arcadia High School Apache Marching Band (Arcadia, California)
  • The Band Directors Marching Band (Pickerington, Ohio)
  • Bands of America Honor Band (U.S.)
  • Downingtown Blue and Gold Marching Band (Downingtown, Pennsylvania)
  • Georgia State University Panther Band (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Gibson County Mass Band (Dyer, Tennessee)
  • Hebron Marching Band (Carrollton, Texas)
  • Homewood High School Patriot Band (Homewood, Alabama)
  • Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band  (Los Angeles, California)
  • Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard (Mira Mesa, California)
  • O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers (O’Fallon, Illinois)
  • Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)
  • Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Herald Trumpets (Pasadena, California)
  • The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band (Los Angeles, California)
  • Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band – MCAS Miramar (MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, California)
  • Waukee Warrior Regiment (Waukee, Iowa)

Note: For those who are big fans of the marching bands, KTLA’s Band Cam — a raw, unedited feed of the performers — is back this year. You’ll be able to watch it live on our Facebook page starting at 8 a.m.

Equestrian Units

  • 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment (Fort Hood, Texas)
  • Arabian Horse Association (Sierra Madre, California)
  • Blue Shadows Mounted Drill Team (Castaic, California)
  • Hawaii Pa’u Riders (Waimanalo, Hawaii)
  • Los Hermanos Banuelos (Altadena, California)
  • Merced County Sheriff Posse (Hilmar, California)
  • Mini Therapy Horses (Calabasas, California)
  • The New Buffalo Soldiers (Shadow Hills, California)
  • Norco Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Norco, California)
  • Norwegian Fjord Horses (Berthoud, Colorado)
  • Painted Ladies Rodeo Performers (Roseville, California)
  • Scripps Miramar Ranch – American Saddlebred Horses (San Diego, California)
  • Spirit of the West Riders (Chino Valley, Arizona)
  • Temecula Valley Horsemens Association (Temecula, California)
  • USMC Mounted Color Guard (Barstow, California)
  • The Valley Hunt Club (Pasadena, California)
  • Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society (Descanso, California)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
crescentcitytimes.com

ROSE PARADE 2022

One of the highlights of California events is the Rose Parade held in Pasadena. More than 800,000 people converge on Pasadena to be a part of the festivities. Worldwide coverage Last year there was no Rose Parade due to the Pandemic. The tradition was started over 100 years ago on January 1, 1890. Horses and floats have always been a mainstay of the Parade. And then there’s the Rose Bowl football game. This year’s contenders: Utah against Ohio State.
PASADENA, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: Pasadena, CA: Kicking off the New Year 2022 with the return of a New Year’s Day holiday tradition as the 133rd Rose Parade will be happening today.

Sources: Tournament of Roses and City of Pasadena (Information):. Pasadena, California: The 133rd Rose Parade will be starting at 8:00 a.m. PST on Saturday, January 1st, 2022. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route will feature almost six dozen tournament entries, including the parade’s famed floral floats, marching bands and equestrian units, plus the Rose Queen and entire Royal Court.
PASADENA, CA
cbslocal.com

Rose Parade To Continue As Scheduled

PASADENA (CBSLA) — The City of Pasadena is pushing ahead with its largest events of the year amid the latest COVID-19 surge. “The numbers are increasing which is a concern, but we also know that with the precautions we have in place we are doing everything that we possibly can,” said city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Parade#Vehicles#Royal Court#La Ca Ada High School#Ktla 5 Channel 5#Ktla Com#Ktla#Cpta#Cal Poly Universities
Brookings Register

Stary to appear in Rose Parade

BROOKINGS – Ron Stary will make history on Jan. 1, when he plans to march with nearly 300 other current and former band directors in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. “Pretty special, historic,” Stary said. It is the first time a marching band composed entirely...
BROOKINGS, SD
NBC Los Angeles

Weekend: The 133rd Rose Parade Blooms in Pasadena

The 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The parade travels along part of Orange Grove Boulevard, then Colorado Boulevard, in Pasadena. The Rose Bowl follows the morning parade at 2 p.m.; the Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Utah Utes. 133rd...
PASADENA, CA
mediapost.com

Honda Creates Snapchat Filter For Rose Parade

Honda will offer Rose Parade attendees and at-home viewers the opportunity to virtually fly over the parade route using a custom Snapchat filter. As presenting sponsor of the Rose Parade® for the 12th consecutive year, Honda will inspire young people to follow their dreams with its "Believe and Achieve!" float.
TECHNOLOGY
seattlepi.com

How to Watch on TV or Stream the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Rose Parade is back to ring in the new year, after the 2021 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. With LeVar Burton serving as grand marshal, the 2022 parade will take place on Jan. 1 on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, Calif. The celebration begins at 8 a.m. PT...
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
spectrumnews1.com

133rd Tournament of Roses Parade restarts beloved tradition

PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — The 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade made a colorful return to Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena Saturday, with crowds lining the sidewalks to see dozens of elaborate floral floats, high-energy marching bands and equestrian teams in the iconic New Year's Day tradition that was called off last year due to COVID-19. "Dream. Believe. Achieve." was the parade theme this year, a celebration of "education's ability to open doors, open minds and change lives."
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds Gather At Floatfest To View 133rd Tournament Of Roses Parade Winners

PASADENA (CBSLA) – On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered to attend Floatfest, an annual tradition where attendees get the opportunity to view the floats that were featured in the Rose Parade up-close. COVID-19 regulations didn’t hold many back either, as attendees were required to show either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to get on the grounds, as well as required masks. Gates opened two hours early for senior citizens, who were granted the earliest opportunity to wake up and smell the flowers, while general admission ticket-holders were allowed in at 9 a.m. to view the thousands of flowers that adorned...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Bradbury back in step for Rose Parade

Marching down Colorado Boulevard in the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena on New Year’s Day will be Beverly Hills High School band director Bill Bradbury, who will join the parade’s first-ever band of band directors. Bradbury, 61, will play the sousaphone in a marching band that will accompany...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ABC 15 News

Arizona riders to take part in 133rd Rose Parade on New Year's Day

PASADENA, CA — A couple of Arizona cowboys will be riding in the 133rd Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena. Eleven members of the Spirit of the West Riders are already in California taking part in Rose Bowl events. The group is made of riders in southern California and Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur musicians set to march in Rose Bowl parade

DECATUR — Two Decatur musicians will march in the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California, as representatives of the Salvation Army’s Heartland Division. Santana Neal Jr., 17, and Samuel Laro, 21, are members of the newly formed Salvation Army Youth Band in Decatur. “We are going to California...
DECATUR, IL
8 News Now

8 News Now

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy