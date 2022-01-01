Man fatally struck by Bronx subway while trying to help person on tracks: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A person died early Saturday while trying to flag down a train to slow down after another person ended up on the tracks in the Bronx.

Police said at 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man ended up on the southbound D train’s tracks at the Fordham Road station in Fordham Heights. It isn’t clear if he jumped or fell.

A 36-year-old man then tried to signal to the train attendant to stop, but both were struck, according to cops.

According to police, the 36-year-old became stuck between the train and the platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to police.

A police spokesperson told The Post that the train operator tried to stop as the victim tried to get out of the way.