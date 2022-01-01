ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap family flees Colorado wildfires, COVID-19: 'We're just happy our family is safe'

By Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
Sickened by COVID-19 and fleeing the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history, the Dubitzky family rolled into Boulder on New Year's Eve uncertain of where to turn next.

"We sat in the car and didn't know where to go," said Sarah Dubitzky, a Bremerton native who lives on Bainbridge Island. "I don't think we fully understood the gravity of our situation. The whole thing is so bizarre."

A family reunion for the holidays was first cut short when Sarah's husband, Nick, came down with COVID-19. Days later, the family had to evacuate their quarantine rental as the Marshall and the Middle Fork fires raged through the Boulder suburbs of Superior and Louisville, destroying around 1,000 homes. The destruction included their family's holiday rental, and many of their belongings and Christmas presents.

"We're just happy our family is safe," Sarah said in an interview with the Kitsap Sun Saturday.

The family was in Colorado visiting relatives when Sarah's husband, Nick came down with COVID-19 after Christmas. Given the illness, the Dubitzkys chose to evacuate to another home rental in the hope of keeping the virus from spreading.

As Sarah Dubitzky drove to get PCR testing at a Boulder hospital, a terrifying scene began to unfold: the surging winds brought down trees and power lines. In one direction was clear, blue skies. In another, a strange dust she could soon see was a raging fire.

"There were active power lines whipping through the wind," Sarah said.

As the fire consumed areas the size of a football field in seconds, the family was forced to evacuate again, along with some 32,000 households within Superior and Louisville. The family, with nowhere to go, ultimately sought refuge in a hotel in Boulder, where Sarah — who has remained COVID-negative throughout their ordeal — checked them in and helped her husband and son, who also tested positive for COVID, in through a side door to keep them from coming in contact with others.

The snow began to fall, leading to what's hoped to be the end of a bizarre winter fire scientists say was the result of drier conditions spurred by climate change. At least two people are missing; area authorities said it is nothing short of miraculous human life was largely spared.

"This whole community has changed forever," Sarah said. "But you look out now and it looks calm, like a winter wonderland."

The flames destroyed much of the family's belongings, as the fire burned to the ground the first vacation rental where they'd gathered with relatives for the holidays. That included a set of earrings Nick gave Sarah just before they got married, along with their other belongings.

Now, the family has returned to their quarantine rental but only can stay there through Sunday. The family has been vaccinated and wants to take all precautions possible to avoid spreading COVID-19 to get home.

"At least we're together," Sarah said.

​​​​​​Josh Farley is a reporter covering the military and Bremerton for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-9227, josh.farley@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @joshfarley.

