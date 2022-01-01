ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Man in hospice care dies during Marshall Fire

By Evan Kruegel, Alex Rose
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8QLd_0daep1az00

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A life was lost during the course of the Marshall Fire , which forced tens of thousands to evacuate their homes in Boulder County.

Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada died Friday morning, following hospitalization after being rushed from his burning home in Superior, according to his family. He was 58 years old.

Live updates: Families beginning to return to site of Marshall Fire

His family tells FOX31 Quesada had multiple complicated health issues that devolved into dementia, Alzheimer’s and aphasia. He lost verbal and motor skills a decade ago. He was homebound at the time of the fire, and doctors only gave him weeks to live prior to the inferno.

According to his family, Quesada’s wife and sister were able to get an ambulance to their home in the Sagamore neighborhood, before the Marshall Fire destroyed the entire block.

He was rushed to Avista Adventist hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Within minutes of Quesada’s arrival, the hospital was placed under evacuation orders . His family then moved Quesada to hospice care in Denver.

“They got him cleaned up and he was resting comfortably,” says his wife Michelle Quesada. “But his breathing was very erratic, and we knew he wasn’t going to make it through the night, the trauma from his body being jostled around and the smoke inhalation was really, really bad.”

How to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire

The hospice center told the family Quesada passed due to a combination of his illness, smoke inhalation and physical trauma from the evacuations.

“It’s really unfortunate that he was in the latter stages of his illness, and this was the way he was going to go out,” says Michelle.

Quesada, a former software engineer with IBM, is survived by his wife and three children. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family, which is also dealing with the total loss of their home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority also feeling overwhelmed by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From ambulance bays to emergency departments, staffing shortages are making weary medical professionals even more exhausted. The West Virginia National Guard is making a concentrated effort to get members with medical backgrounds re-certified and on the front lines. “It’s a whole new dynamic, a whole new world we’re operating in a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Superior, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 20k new cases, 227 deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 4 follow: Total Change New cases 2,093,074 +20,411 Hospitalizations 97,684 +708 ICU admissions 11,860 +57 Deaths* 29,674 +227 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The 21-day […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

New deputy chief named to Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department congratulated a few of their own on Tuesday at a promotion ceremony. Jason Hedrick, who was formerly a captain, was promoted to the department’s newly created position of deputy chief. Julian Sommers, who was previously a lieutenant, will now serve as a captain. Friends and family were […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Robson man charged with four counts of animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man in Fayette County is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found multiple animals living in poor conditions at a residence on Beards Fork Road in Robson. Deputies and Fayette County Animal Control officers responded to the residence on December 14, 2021 and found multiple puppies in a small cage with […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Home Care#Kdvr#The Marshall Fire#Ibm
WOWK 13 News

Stabbing in Chelyan, deputies looking for suspect

CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 officials confirm a stabbing has taken place in Chelyan and that deputies are looking for the suspect. Officials say the call came in right before 7 p.m. about a domestic stabbing. Metro says that deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect. There is no […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

CCSO: Ona Field Office demolition set to begin soon

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that the Ona Field Office is closed to the public effective today and demolition is going to start “soon” for a new structure. They say anyone in need of copies of reports, pay taxes or to obtain vehicle registration stickers should go to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia National Guard members will undergo recertification training in preparation for COVID spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The staffing shortage issue at hospitals in West Virginia will be eased by members of the West Virginia National Guard. 37 combat medics will undergo recertification training starting this weekend, per an annual requirement. The WVNG and Governor Justice’s COVID Task Force are looking at potential needs in local hospitals at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New app will help keep St. Albans residents connected

People in one Kanawha County community now have a new way to get messages about everything from boil water advisories to traffic accidents. The City of St. Albans launched the program in December and close to 500 people have already signed up. The city will pay $1,500 a year for the Heads Up Community mobile app. It is a service they are hoping will help improve communication with residents.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy