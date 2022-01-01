ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Kentucky defeats Iowa 20-17 in VRBO Citrus Bowl

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wId5b_0daeoHJT00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Down seven players due to injury or COVID-19, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 20-17 in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl. And it was a rock fight from start to finish.

Kentucky opened the game with a beautiful 13-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a five-yard touchdown catch for Chris Rodriguez. Every play went for positive yards, including nine plays going five yards or more.

The two teams traded punts on back-to-back drives before then putting together 10-plus-play drives that resulted in field goals, keeping UK ahead 10-3.

A tipped interception for Kentucky’s D’Eryk Jackson with 2:09 to go resulted in a field goal to put the Wildcats up 13-3, the second straight red zone trip UK failed to score a touchdown. With Iowa making a late push in the final seconds before half, Kentucky’s Quandre Mosely then picked off Iowa’s Spencer Petras as time expired to keep it a 10-point game.

Given the chance to go up three scores with the opening kickoff after half, the Wildcats were forced to punt after a seven-play drive. Then when gifted a stop on a muffed snap on fourth down for Iowa in the red zone, UK again punted — this time a three-and-out.

The Hawkeyes wouldn’t be kept out of the end zone the next time out, trekking down the field for a six-play, 50-yard drive that resulted in a 20-yard touchdown run by Arlan Bruce IV. Deep in the third quarter, Kentucky’s lead was cut to three, with the Wildcats up 13-10.

With UK’s offense sputtering, Iowa put together another dominant scoring drive, a nine-play, 92-yard journey to the end zone. It was capped off by a 36-yard touchdown throw by Petras to Sam LaPorta to put the Hawkeyes up 17-13.

Looking to flip the momentum back, Kentucky drove down the field 40 yards in seven plays, including two solid gains on a pass to Demarcus Harris (14 yards) and a run by Chris Rodriguez (13 yards). Pushing down to the Iowa 35, though, the Wildcats failed to convert on fourth down, putting the ball back in Iowa’s hands up four and just over seven minutes left in the game.

The Kentucky defense forced a huge three-and-out to get the ball back, taking over at the 11 with just under six minutes to go. The Wildcats drove 43 yards down to the Iowa 46, but failed to convert on a 4th-and-10, with Levis throwing a pick to give the Hawkeyes the ball back at their own 36 with 3:59 to go.

UK would get one final shot, though, as the defense forced another punt to get the ball back with 3:31 to go. With their backs against the wall, Kentucky drove down the field for an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, with Rodriguez finding the end zone on a six-yard rush. Wan’Dale Robinson had catches of 17 and 52 yards to put Kentucky in scoring position.

Needing one final stop, the Kentucky defense came up clutch, with Deandre Square picking off Petras to seal the 20-17 victory.

Kentucky finished the day with 354 yards compared to 384 for Iowa, with the Wildcats winning the time of possession 37:54 to 22:06.

Will Levis threw for 233 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17-28 passing in the win. Chris Rodriguez added 107 yards and one touchdown on the ground, while Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 170 receiving yards on ten catches.

Kentucky ends the year with a 10-3 final record, just the fourth ten-win season in program history. UK joins Alabama as the only Power 5 program to win four straight bowl games.

Citrus Bowl champions.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky Falls 65-60 to LSU Following Second Half Scoring Drought

Kentucky admirably battled through adversity for almost 30 minutes before it completely hit the fan in Baton Rouge. After No. 16 Kentucky took a nine-point lead with Grady’s fourth second half three-pointer, No. 21 LSU went on a 20-2 run over the next 10:14 to retake the lead and all of the game’s momentum. On the night the Tigers named their court after Dale Brown, LSU’s top-ranked defense suffocated UK.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

KSR Today: Trying to make sense of the LSU loss

Good morning, friends. It’s a new day and, unfortunately, the Cats are now 11-3 following last night’s 65-60 loss to No. 21 LSU. While we knew the trip to Baton Rouge would be tough, trying to make sense of it is equally difficult due to the circumstances. Starting...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Jacob Toppin injected life into Kentucky's rough first-half start

Despite everything that went wrong for Kentucky in the first half on Tuesday night, trailing by just five at the break felt like a mini-miracle. UK shot just 33.3 percent in the opening 20 minutes on a 1-11 clip from beyond the arc. Without Jacob Toppin, the ‘Cats likely don’t even get the chance to win the game down the stretch.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Iowa College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Georgia drops SEC opener to Texas A&M in heartbreaking fashion

Georgia dropped its first game of SEC play on Tuesday night in heartbreaking fashion, falling 81-79 to Texas A&M. After not having the lead at any point in the game, Bulldogs’ guard Kario Oquendo finished a three-point play with a free-throw that gave Georgia a 1-point lead over the 11-2 Aggies with 5 seconds left in the game, causing the Stegeman Coliseum crowd to explode in celebration. However, those cheers didn’t last long as Texas A&M’s Marcus Williams drove down the court and knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1.2 seconds left, lifting the Aggies to victory over the Bulldogs.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Michigan basketball season on life support after loss at Rutgers

Michigan was shorthanded in Tuesday night’s game at Rutgers, missing Brandon Johns, Terrance Williams, Zeb Jackson and Frankie Collins. The starters, though, were all there, falling behind early and never recovering in a 75-67 road loss. • Shorthanded Michigan basketball falls at Rutgers, 75-67 • Update on the 2022...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Michigan football 2021 offseason attrition tracker

Michigan football entered offseason mode after the Orange Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Downtime brings about transfers, NFL Draft decisions, coaching changes and more. Here, we round up all of the moves in one convenient location. This will be updated throughout Michigan’s offseason. NFL draft early entrants. David...
NFL
On3.com

4-star guard Chris Lockett Jr. updates recruitment

Chris Lockett Jr. is one of the better guards in the country and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana. The 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Isidore Newman has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Miami, and LSU. He also holds offers from Baylor, Georgetown, Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, among others.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#American Football#Vrbo Citrus Bowl#The Iowa Hawkeyes
On3.com

Nick Saban describes what the term 'warrior' means to him, Alabama program

Nick Saban has built the Alabama football program into a powerhouse over his 15 years in Tuscaloosa. His Crimson Tide teams are dominant every single season – and that’s certainly been the case throughout the 2021 campaign as Saban’s club is 12-1 overall, ranked No. 1, fresh off an SEC championship and gearing up for next Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

John Calipari says he tried calling timeout down the stretch against LSU

In what feels like a more common occurrence at this point than it should be, John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats lost a close game with a timeout still on the board. Down by just one with 27 seconds left, No. 16 Kentucky had a chance to beat No. 21 LSU on the road Tuesday night. Unfortunately, without its pair of star point guards, all hell broke loose in the final possessions for the ‘Cats.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

KSR Show Thread, 1/5: Morning reactions to Kentucky's loss at LSU

Kentucky blew a second-half road lead at LSU last night and now Kentucky Sports Radio has a responsibility to talk about it. KSR is live now for two hours to share takes on the loss to the Tigers and to take your calls to hear yours. It’s Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and me, live from KSBar and Grille in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

All-American Bowl: Day 2 practice updates

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The All-American Bowl is at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at the Alamodome. Around 100 of the nation’s top recruits are in attendance and are divided into two teams. On3’s Jeremy Crabtree, Joseph Hastings, Gerry Hamilton, Jeremy Johnson, Charles Power and other On3 writers are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Newsstand: Orange Bowl draws monster TV ratings

Michigan football’s 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl drew monster numbers, checking in as the most-viewed non-NFL sporting event across any network in 2021. U-M basketball fell at Rutgers, 75-67. After the game, a heated freshman forward Moussa Diabate had to be held back by teammates following the postgame handshake line.
NFL
On3.com

CFP semifinal TV ratings were bad, and it could be more of same in 2022

The poor viewership numbers for the College Football Playoff semifinals will amplify calls to expand the four-team structure. But there is no quick fix. An expanded format may, at least initially, lead to what Alabama coach Nick Saban hinted at this week — merely a greater number of non-competitive games. But perhaps with an expanded field, more elite prospects will see over time that playing for somebody other than the top five or six programs could lead to a realistic opportunity to participate in the tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Gators QB transfer Jack Miller officially enrolls in Gainesville

Another Gators signee has officially relocated to Gainesville. Jack Miller, who recently signed with UF after transferring from Ohio State, was announced as an enrollee by the university on Wednesday. A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Miller was a redshirt freshman in 2021 and appeared in four games for the Buckeyes;...
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Snap judgments as Tigers fall to Virginia after lengthy break

CLEMSON — Nearly two weeks after beating Virginia by double digits on the road, Clemson struggled down the stretch in a 75-65 loss to the Cavaliers Tuesday night. Clemson led 57-56 with 8:08 remaining in the game before going cold as Virginia grabbed control with an 11-2 run. Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Michigan football: Cornerback Andre Seldon enters the transfer portal

Michigan second-year cornerback Andre Seldon is the latest to enter the transfer portal. Seldon played sparingly at Michigan and was buried on the depth chart. A consensus four-star prospect out of Belleville High School, the 5-8, 173-pound Seldon earned his Michigan scholarship by outperforming bigger players at camps. He notched 27 tackles, six interceptions and three pass breakups as a senior, including one pick-six, and added four punt returns for touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Michigan football DB George Johnson enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football has lost its third player this week to the transfer portal, with third-year defensive back George Johnson entering the transfer portal Wednesday morning. The Floridian announced his intentions on Twitter. “First off, I would like to thank the Lord for allowing me to live out my childhood...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

John Calipari unsure of Sahvir Wheeler's condition following first-half injury

Kentucky lost to No. 21 LSU by five in Baton Rouge tonight, but the Cats were without their top two guards for a significant portion of the game. At the 16:07 mark of the first half, Sahvir Wheeler ran into a screen by LSU seven-footer Efton Reid near midcourt and crumpled to the court. After a few minutes on the floor, Wheeler was helped to the locker room with assistance, looking dazed. He did not return.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy