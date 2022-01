Georgia dropped its first game of SEC play on Tuesday night in heartbreaking fashion, falling 81-79 to Texas A&M. After not having the lead at any point in the game, Bulldogs’ guard Kario Oquendo finished a three-point play with a free-throw that gave Georgia a 1-point lead over the 11-2 Aggies with 5 seconds left in the game, causing the Stegeman Coliseum crowd to explode in celebration. However, those cheers didn’t last long as Texas A&M’s Marcus Williams drove down the court and knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 1.2 seconds left, lifting the Aggies to victory over the Bulldogs.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO