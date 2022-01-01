Peterson: Iowa State basketball continues to be for real, despite close loss vs. No. 1 Baylor

AMES — This was a big game, make no mistake.

Think about what an Iowa State win against top-ranked Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum would have meant. More national exposure than T.J. Otzelberger’s team already is getting. Maybe a top-five ranking. A glistening NCAA Tournament resume.

Six more wins, and they’re back in the dance.

Yeah, it would have been an unexpected big, and that’s the point.

How many people outside the Cyclones’ fan base expected an Iowa State victory? Winning Wednesday is the big one. Texas Tech. More winnable than Baylor. At home.

While losing 77-72 against the top-ranked and defending NCAA national champions was a blow to the won-lost record, it really wasn’t that big a blow. It was a blemish that a lot of teams will share. Baylor is darn good. Maybe as good as last season.

If we learned anything inside an extremely loud Hilton Coliseum Saturday afternoon, we learned that, as good as Iowa State is after racing to 12 victories in a row, there’s still a way to go.

There were good Cyclones moments (like all-out effort) during the nation’s only Top 10 game on the first day of 2022. There were some not very good moments (like dismal 3-point shooting and rebounding) against a team that also puts a majority of its focus on defense.

“The competitive spirit was certainly there for 40 minutes,” Otzelberger said. “From effort, energy, diving for loose balls (and) taking charges … our guys did a great job.”

Finishing in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference is achievable, and that also should be the honest takeaway after Game 1 of this six-game stretch during which the new staff will know where their team fits, in a very good Big 12 Conference.

Home against Tech on Wednesday, at Oklahoma on Saturday, at Kansas on Jam. 11, back home against Texas on Jan. 15 and at Texas Tech on Jan. 18.

Six games in 17 or so days. Four Top 25s.

By the end of the month, we’ll know where this team truly stands. And sometime this month, you'd hope, the Cyclones will figure things out from 3-point distance.

I know Baylor lives on its defense, including the 31.1 percent its opponents shoot from long range, but missing 13 of 14 is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable.

We’re 13 games into the season, and it’s trending toward this team being another inconsistent three-point shooting team. For the Cyclones to improve, between now and Texas Tech on Wednesday, long-range shooting must get better.

“It’s getting the right shot for the right guys at the right time,” Otzelberger said. “We need to have the confidence to knock those shots down.”

Iowa State was never really out against a team that’s now 13-0. The Cyclones trailed by just 70-65 with 2:07 to play. The soldout Hilton Coliseum crowd was rocking. Fans sensed there was still time for an upset.

It didn’t happen, but I doubt anyone went out into the snow feeling too far down in the dumps. This team is close. This team is for real.

How far is Iowa State from a national power like Baylor?

“Not as far as everybody thinks,” Izaiah Brockington said after scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. “I feel like we’re close. I feel like we could have come out with a win against a really good team. They made tough shots. They made big-time shots.”

And to you, Tristan Enaruna, same question.

“They’re a good team, but I feel we’re a good team, too," he said. “We have just as good a players as they have. … We just didn’t do a good job executing some of the things that we take pride in, like rebounding the ball.”

As for Otzelberger:

“I don’t gauge where we are, or think about where we are relative to anybody else, or what they do,” the coach said. “My task every day is to try to continue to bring out the confidence, and the unity with our group . . . (and) make sure we play as hard as we can, and execute to the best of our ability.”

Cyclones basketball is back to being respectable.

The month of January will show us just how respectable.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson embarked on his 50th year of writing sports for the Des Moines Register in December 2021 . Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.