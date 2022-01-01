Why Jurgen Klopp Won't Be in Liverpool Dugout for Chelsea Clash

Jurgen Klopp will not be in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

The Liverpool boss has tested positive for Covid-19 and will therefore enter a period of 10 days self-isolating.

Thomas Tuchel will be joined on the touchline at Stamford Bridge by Reds assistant Pepijn Lijnders, who will lead the side in Klopp's absence.

In a statement released by the club, it read: "Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive Covid-19 test result.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating. Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

"Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

"Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however."

Klopp knows Chelsea have their injury and Covid problems but is still expecting a very strong Blues side to be selected on Sunday.

He said ahead of the game: "Chelsea have had a lot of problems. Injuries, Covid. When you work in a high performance surrounding, we have to push the boys to different limits, it's really tricky. They had problems, we had problems.

"I expect a really strong Chelsea side. With all the struggles they have, they still have a proper football team."

