Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 13:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph over exposed terrain with blowing snow at times. Heavy snow load on trees when snow turns to rain. * WHERE...In the Cascades including Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, Willamette Pass, and portions of highways 62, 138, and 230. It also includes highway 140 at Lake of the Woods pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow load on trees may cause isolated tree falls. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels start at 4600 feet Tuesday afternoon and rise to 6000 feet Tuesday night. Snow levels continue to push higher up to 8000 feet by Wednesday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Comments / 0