ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ice Bears end 2021 with shootout win versus Pensacola

By Robert Holder
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nwuF_0daenDkM00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears closed out the 2021 portion of their season with a 4-3 shootout win Friday night against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Joey Strada, Anthony McVeigh and Jason Price all scored in the shootout for Knoxville (16-3-2). Price, a former Ice Flyer, got the shootout goal that gave the Ice Bears the win.

Trio of Ice Bears called up to ECHL teams

Pensacola (12-8-4) had several chances to win it before the shootout, but failed to capitalize on a power play late in the third period. Knoxville goalie Kristian Stead made a series of big saves in the extra period. He made a close range save on a two-on-one breakaway and stopped back-to-back shots from the Ice Flyers center Brandon Tucker with 36 seconds left.

J.B. Baker got his ninth and 10th goals of the season for Knoxville in the second period. The second gave Knoxville a 3-2 lead with 1:30 left before the second intermission.

Stead finished with 21 saves for his seventh win of the year.

The two teams will conclude the back-to-back series Saturday night at 6 p.m. in the Civic Coliseum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man found dead from gunshot wound in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound Friday evening in West Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane. A man was found inside a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Maiden freshman Cox named to Dallas Holiday Classic elite team

Kiah Cox, a freshman on the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team was named to the Dallas ISD Holiday Classic's All-Tournament team this week. The tournament annually features not only some of the top teams in the Metroplex, but from throughout the state of Texas as well. Jacksonville head girl's...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Price
The Oregonian

Depleted Winterhawks win fourth straight in shootout

For the second time in two nights, a depleted Portland Winterhawks team pulled off a surprise result. Saturday night in Everett, with only 14 skaters in the lineup and no backup goalie, playing a Silvertips team that had all their players return from World Juniors, Portland survived losing four leads and ended up winning 7-6 in a shootout, with Gabe Klassen scoring the shootout’s only goal.
NHL
WATE

Corryton woman accused of threatening people in church parking lot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Corryton woman is facing charges after police say she used a knife to threaten people in the parking lot of a North Knoxville church. Law enforcement officers responded around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, to New Hope Church, 2909 N. Broadway, for a woman refusing to leave the parking lot. When officers arrived they said they found Jackie Sue Collins, 55, on the sidewalk with a knife in her hand, screaming at people.
KNOXVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Weather#The Pensacola Ice Flyers#Nexstar Media Inc
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Ice Dogs winning streak ends Saturday in loss to Minnesota Wilderness

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs nine-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night in Cloquet, Minnesota. Just like in Friday night’s 2-1 victory, the Ice Dogs started fast Saturday night but faded down the stretch in suffering a 5-4 North American Hockey League loss to the Minnesota Wilderness at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
NHL
WATE

Ice Bears goaltender called up to AHL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ice Bears goaltender Evan Moyse has been called up to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL according to the team. Moyse played goal in two of the Ice Beats games last week. He recorded 41 saves in Knoxville’s win over Huntsville and posted his first shutout as a pro in the […]
NHL
Speedway Digest

Axsom Fends Off Bright For Tulsa Shootout Non-Wing Win

A wild series of events over 30 laps, Tulsa’s Jeffery Newell captured his first career victory at the 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout in the Non-Wing Outlaw A-Feature. Leading the opening nine laps, Blake Hahn rolled the cushion to the lead on Lap 10. Jonathan Beason in tow to second on Lap 13, the two began battling for the top spot with Beason taking it on Lap 17. To the curb in the third and fourth turns, it bit and sent the No. 2b sidewise, collecting Hahn who was forced to a stop.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
WATE

Fulkerson, Chandler cleared to return ahead of Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson and 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler have been cleared to return ahead of the Vols game against Ole Miss on Wednesday, the program announced. Fulkerson and Chandler missed the Vols SEC Opener at Tuscaloosa due to COVID-19 related illness. No. 19 Tennessee suffered its third loss of […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Ken Sparks movie hitting the big screen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new documentary about a beloved East Tennessee football coach is hitting theaters soon. Sparks: The Ken Sparks Story is soon to be watched by many in Knoxville. The film documents the story of Ken Sparks, a legendary football coach, who taught more than just football to his players.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
WATE

East Tennessee road conditions and closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — With a wintry mix and snow expected overnight across East Tennessee, roadways in some counties and in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are expected to experience delays or closures. Here’s what we know so far:. Tennessee Department of Transportation. At 9 a.m. Monday,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

WATE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy