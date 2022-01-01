Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC released the first trailer for Season 6 of its early 20th century British gangster drama, Peaky Blinders, on Saturday.

The 90-second preview shows crime boss-turned-politician Tommy Selby firing a machine gun and going to church, while his battered brother Arthur (Paul Anderson) lies in bed with a bloody message scrawled on his chest.

Their cousin Michael (Finn Cole) is spotted traveling by ship and Nazi swastikas are seen adorning a building.

"We have a very powerful enemy," Tommy said as the image of fascist member of Parliament Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) appears on screen.

"This will be the end of it," Tommy adds, teasing there is one more deal to be done. "Then we Peaky Blinders rest."

The video has already gotten more than 1.5 million views online.