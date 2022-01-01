ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

While most storm-recovered pets have been returned to their owners, others still remain in shelters

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) – A Kentucky animal shelter is doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners.

The Messenger reports the Hopkins County Humane Society has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since December 11.  As of December 28, there were still about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats, and animals were still coming in.

To locate their owners, shelter volunteers are showing photos and talking to neighbors in the areas the animals were found.

