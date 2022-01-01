Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested cheapest coffin for funeral

A rchbishop Desmond Tutu asked that his coffin not be ostentatious, a request honored at his funeral Saturday.

The famed Anglican archbishop from South Africa " asked that the coffin be the cheapest available" and that there be "no lavish spending" on his funeral. The unadorned pinewood coffin that held his remains as he lay in state and during his funeral honored that request.



He also requested that the only flowers in the church be a bouquet of carnations from his family.

SOUTH AFRICAN EQUALITY ACTIVIST DESMOND TUTU DIES AT 90

Nontombi Tutu sits with the coffin of her father, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, during his funeral at the St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday. He died Sunday at the age of 90. (Nic Bothma/AP)

The funeral was held in St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, and Tutu's ashes will be interred behind the pulpit.



Tutu, who died Sunday at 90, was the first black archbishop in South Africa and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his advocacy against apartheid in 1984.

