Hitting the highways? Here’s how to check winter road conditions

A round of winter weather is impacting travel across Missouri on New Years’ Day. As of Saturday afternoon, ice and snow accumulation is mainly impacting traffic on highways in the central and northern portions of the state. As of 4:00 p.m., MoDOT reports all highways in southwest Missouri are clear.

MISSOURI

You can stay updated on Missouri road conditions by visiting MoDOT’s Traveler Information map at https://traveler.modot.org/map/

SPRINGFIELD METRO

For details on road conditions in the Springfield metro area, check out Ozarks Traffic at https://www.ozarkstraffic.com/

ARKANSAS

Check on highways in Arkansas by visiting https://www.idrivearkansas.com/

