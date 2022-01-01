ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

This 5-ingredient 'nduja butter orzo is a spicy, buttery one-pot meal

By Ashlie D. Stevens
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAoas_0daelA1l00

In 2009, Greg Morago of the Houston Chronicle interviewed chef and TV host Claire Robinson, who was in the midst of promoting the fourth season of her hit Food Network program "Five Ingredient Fix." As the title suggests, Robinson, who is a French Culinary Institute graduate, would craft dishes from five ingredients (not counting pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil) that would work for both weeknight dining and special entertaining.

Morago asked Robinson why she had decided on five ingredients. Why not four, six or 10?

"Five is an amount of ingredients I can always remember at the store on one hand, yet still the amount of ingredients needed to put together an amazing-tasting recipe," Robinson responded. "Each recipe is full of flavor but not the end of taste possibility. Therefore, rather than limiting myself, I am choosing the essential ingredients for a wonderful recipe and allowing people to add to it, if they choose, and be a chef in their own home, or just cook it as I do, and enjoy the great flavors I have put together."

The series was a hit; it ran for six seasons and 70 episodes. In a recent Reddit poll on which early '00s Food Network fans would like to bring back, "Five Ingredient Fix" was a clear frontrunner, receiving the second highest number of votes.

Food media has changed a lot in the ensuing decade — it's more prevalent and much of it is more tailored to an audience who views cooking as either a competitive sport or an intricate hobby. However, it's clear from that poll that people are still (pardon the pun) hungry for meals that come together simply and quickly but pack a big bunch of flavor.

I was thinking about this the other day when I was short on time and tote bag space on a quick shopping trip. I wanted something celebratory to mark the release of a book to which I'd contributed. However, it was a Wednesday evening, and I didn't have a ton of bandwidth. I thought, "What would Claire Robinson do?" She'd pick five ingredients that really shine individually — and especially when paired together.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter.

I started with orzo, a quick-cooking pasta that kind of looks like jumbo grains of rice. I contemplated a variety of sauces while poking around the store before I came across a small packet of 'nduja, which is a fully-cooked spreadable pork sausage. That was it! A few years ago, I'd had crispy potatoes brushed with 'nduja butter — which was made by simply whipping good unsalted butter and 'nduja together — and the combination was life-changing. Why not use 'nduja butter as a play on simple buttered pasta?

I grabbed a bunch of arugula to add some green to the dish and echo the peppery notes in the sausage, as well as some good parmesan cheese. I left the store with my five ingredients and set to work.

Before we dive in — what are your favorite recipes that are made using five ingredients or less? What "superhero" ingredients do you find yourself reaching for to make a meal feel complete? Let us know by sending us a note at food@slaon.com. (FYI: This recipe was first found in Salon Food's weekly newsletter. Don't forget to subscribe to ensure you don't miss any future editions.)

***

Recipe: 'Nduja Butter Orzo with Arugula

Yields: 4-6 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of orzo (reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water)
  • 4 ounces of 'nduja
  • 4 ounces of unsalted butter
  • 2 loosely packed cups of arugula
  • Grated parmesan

Directions

1. Cook the orzo according to the package directions, reserving 1/2 cup of pasta water before draining.

2. Meanwhile, whip together the 'nduja and butter — by hand or using a small blender — until it's smooth and cohesive.

3. Return the orzo to the pan, along with the 'ndjua butter and the arugula. Over medium-low heat, stir until the butter begins to coat the pasta and the arugula begins to wilt; add the pasta water, a tablespoon at a time, until the 'nduja butter becomes more like a glossy sauce.

4. Divide the orzo between serving bowls and garnish with grated parmesan.

Here are five of our favorite five-ingredient (or less) recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Why yellow cake is so important to Black celebrations

Early in my relationship with my current partner, he threw a small birthday party for me. We went to a local bakery a few days before the party to order a cake. When the baker asked what kind I wanted, I said yellow cake with chocolate frosting. The baker had no idea what a yellow cake was, and my boyfriend said that yellow wasn't a flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

The absolute best way to cook shrimp, according to so many tests

In Absolute Best Tests, our writer Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of the truth. She's seared more porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, tasted enough types of bacon to concern a cardiologist, and ranked potatoes from "most forgettable" to "potatoes we'd like to marry." Today, she tackles shrimp.
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

31 New Year’s Day dinners for good luck

New Year's Day dinner can mean a lot of different things to different people: If you resolve to eat healthier, you may be looking for recipes packed with protein and veggies. If this is the year when you are finally going to learn how to cook basic, classic recipes like roast chicken and lasagna, we have our go-to recipes. It may mean a chance to break old habits and try new recipes. It may also mean that this is one of your last days to spend with your extended family and friends during the holidays so one final hurrah in the form of a crowd-friendly dinner is in the cards.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Orzo#Food Writing#Pork Sausage#Food Drink#The Houston Chronicle#Food Network#French#Culinary Institute
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
Glamour

The Best Air Fryer Recipes to Start Making on Repeat

Air fryers are one of the best gifts the culinary gods have given us in recent years. So when it came to rounding up the best air fryer recipes, we took things very seriously. There are, oh, zillions of air fryer recipes on the internet, so we had to find the ones that are truly worth your air-frying energy. The qualifications? They have to be simple, healthy, and—most importantly—absolutely delicious.
RECIPES
The Independent

The one-pot recipe that uses up literally all your leftovers

The terms turkey and soup next to each other simply don’t feel right, but I promise this warming bowl will not only use up any leftover Christmas meat and vegetables, but will also nourish you after a period of well-deserved indulgence. Born from the filling of a chicken pie I make on regular rotation, the inspiration for which came from Julius Roberts, this could easily be made with chicken if that’s your Christmas bird of choice. The key here is the homemade stock (although I won’t judge you for using pre-made stock if the thought of any extra time in the...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Classic One-Pot American Goulash

When you’re looking for a dinner that will be a hit with the whole family and can be prepared from start to finish all in the same pot, look no further than American goulash. This meal is quite different than the traditional Hungarian dish. It starts with seasoned ground beef and incorporates noodles — typically elbow macaroni or wide egg noodles. It all comes together with the help of beef stock and tomatoes and in under half an hour, dinner is served!
RECIPES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy