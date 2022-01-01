Cincinnati Zoo announces New Year’s babies

Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced their first new additions of the new year.

“3 Giant Spiny Leaf insects hatched in the early hours of 2022,” zoo officials wrote in a social media post.

According to the zoo, adult female Giant Spiny Leaf insects are some the largest and heaviest insects in the world, while the males are smaller. Unlike the males, the females cannot fly.

Native to Malaysia, Sumatra and Borneo, the Cincinnati Zoo was the first place in the United States that these species could be seen. They first arrived at the zoo’s World of the Insect in the early 1980s.

