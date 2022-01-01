ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Chief medical officer wants a more resilient health care system

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Dr. David Marcozzi, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center, about hospital capacity amid the current COVID-19 surge. ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:. The latest surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant of the virus is rekindling a familiar concern. While...

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Health partners with Healing Hands to provide medical care to those in need

BRISTOL — ETSU Health’s Family Medicine Bristol clinic is providing even more health care to low-income and uninsured individuals through a partnership with Healing Hands Health Center. Healing Hands, located at 245 Midway Medical Park, is a charitable medical and dental clinic that provides care to adults in...
BRISTOL, TN
Detroit News

Hospital leaders say Michigan's health care system at 'tipping point'

Two Detroit-area health systems on Tuesday said they're nearly overwhelmed by the coronavirus, and are bracing for the worst surge yet in January if people don't follow safety protocols over the coming holidays. Officials at the eight-hospital Beaumont Health system and the five-hospital Henry Ford Health System said their hospitals...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Maryland State
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: health system infrastructure and health system operations and execution

Second in a series part 1. The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it. In part 1, we discussed boards of directors and CEOs as evidence of economic exceptionalism. In this part 2, we discuss infrastructure (physical and cyber) and operations.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
MyChesCo

Camber Spine Names Dr. Edward Vresilovic Chief Medical Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Camber Spine recently named Edward J. Vresilovic, Jr., M.D., Ph.D. as its new Chief Medical Officer. A leading board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Vresilovic most recently practiced with UPMC Orthopaedic Specialists of Central PA, and was previously Professor at the Department of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation at Penn Sate College of Medicine. He has also served as Chief of Spine Service, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, at Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and PENN’s Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
county10.com

Wind River Cares is hiring a Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Care

Provides medical supervision of all clinical sites and telehealth, oversees the delivery of care, and serves as chief liaison with the medical community, and is responsible for the quality, safety, and efficiency of the care provided. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:. Clinical Care and Care Management:. Examines existing medical care standards, protocols,...
JOBS
Boston Herald

Editorial: U.S. health care system sick & costly

Forget car dealers; Americans are flummoxed by the marketplace for health care. Two new reports published recently show that consumers are increasingly anxious about medical costs and access to care, with record numbers signing up for subsidized health coverage. The system is not working for the majority of Americans, and the inequities are only getting worse.
HEALTH
Health
Health Services
Public Health
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems hiring chief quality officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. A California 400-bed medical center is. a chief quality officer. 2. Bon Secours Mercy Health...
AKRON, OH
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health welcomes new chief transformation officer

Essentia Health has hired Dr. Karyn Baum as the system’s inaugural chief transformation officer (CTO). “It is my goal to support and lead care-delivery innovation across Essentia,” said Baum. “My role is to identify opportunities for meaningful change in how we provide care and operationalize large-scale improvements.”
DULUTH, MN
winonaradio.com

Mayo Clinic Health System Announces Medical-Grade Mask Requirement

(Learfiled) The Mayo Clinic Health System is tightening its mask policy at all its hospitals and clinics. Mayo will now require patients and visitors to wear medical-grade or surgical masks on its campuses. Officials say the move is “due to the growing wave of infection from the omicron variant and the urgent need to strengthen all layers of protection against COVID-19.”
HEALTH SERVICES
spectrumlocalnews.com

How N.C. health care systems are fighting a nursing shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nursing shortages started before the pandemic, but the added strain of COVID-19 has driven even more nurses out of the profession. A study finds North Carolina could face a shortage of 12,500 registered nurses by 2033. They say adding incentives will help. Atrium and Novant Health...
CHARLOTTE, NC
accesswdun.com

Georgia health care systems offer update on COVID-19

Six health care systems that serve the state of Georgia, including Northeast Georgia Health System, have released an update regarding the rapid spread of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus. According to the joint press release, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, Grady Health System, Northeast Georgia Health...
GEORGIA STATE

