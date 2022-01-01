ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

More KN95 mask distributions announced in Finger Lakes counties

 3 days ago
During her COVID-19 briefing Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul said KN95 masks are the most effective at stopping the spread of COVID.

The state is distributing the masks to counties, who are scheduling their own distribution events. News 10 NBC reports where masks are being handed out in the Finger Lakes:

Seneca County

Seneca County started holding free KN95 mask distribution events all over the county on Wednesday.

The county says they’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

  • All Town/Village Halls in the county.
  • The Seneca County Office Building at 1 DiPronio Dr. in Waterloo.
  • The Seneca County Community Counseling Center at 31 Thurber Dr. in Waterloo.
  • The Waterloo Library and Historical Society at 31 E. Williams S. in Waterloo.
  • The Seneca Falls Library at 47 Cayuga St. in Seneca Falls.
  • The Interlaken Public Library at 8390 N. Main St. in Interlaken.
  • The Seneca Falls Community Center at 35 Water St. in Seneca Falls.
  • The Waterloo Community Center at 3 Oak St. in Waterloo.

Hours of operation will vary by location, so the county says those interested should contact the location they want to pick masks up from directly.

Wayne County

NYS Homeland Security is sending 50,000 KN95 masks to Wayne County that will be given to the 15 town halls in Wayne County, based on population. Wayne County has also been promised delivery of COVID home test kits.

Last week, Wayne County got 3,400 test kits for schools, after requesting 100,000, However, there’s no confirmation on how many kits they’ll receive this time around, nor a date for delivery.

The Town of Ontario will distribute masks during the following times at Ontario Town Hall for residents only:

  • Tues., Jan. 4: 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Wed., Jan. 5: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Thur., Jan. 6: 4 – 7 p.m.

You can contact Ontario Town Supervisor Frank Robusto at [email protected] with any questions.

