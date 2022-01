The Detroit Lions will enter the 2022 NFL Draft with a dilemma on their hands of do they reach for a quarterback with their first pick in the draft or do they take the best available player. The Lions will also face the challenge of filling several needs on both sides of the ball including improving a defense that currently ranks 28th in the NFL and finding some new targets for whoever the team has at quarterback next season.

