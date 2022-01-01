Youngstown State rings in New Year with win over Cleveland State
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team opened 2022 with a win Saturday afternoon over rival Cleveland State, 70-59 at the Beeghly Center.
The Penguins fell behind 11-2 to the Vikings to open the game but YSU would respond with a 8-0 run to close the first quarter to cut the deficit to just one.
In the second quarter, Youngstown State outscored CSU 27-17 to take the lead and never looked back.
Lilly Ritz led the Penguins with 20 points while Lexi Wagner netted a career-high 19. Megan Callahan added 14 on the night.
Destiny Leo led the Vikings with 16 points.
YSU improves to 12-1 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the Horizon League. The Penguins are the only team in the league who do not have a loss in conference play.
