“Collaboration is the mother of creativity.” That’s something people say, right? Well, at the very least, “collaboration is key” comes up time and time again. Sometimes both are true, of course, but other times collaboration isn't so much the mother of anything as it is the runt of the litter — underdeveloped, dave for an outsized God complex. Equally, if it is the key, that doesn't mean you have to like what that key unlocks. Sometimes doors are closed for a reason, you know?

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO