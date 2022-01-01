ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass: eight of the best games to chill out with

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is behind us, but it was as chaotic in many ways as the year before, so we thought we’d update and redo our article on Xbox Game Pass games to chill out with, especially now that the Xbox Game Pass library has changed up so much. Whether you’re dealing with...

www.trueachievements.com

Related
purexbox.com

Weird West Is Now Launching With Xbox Game Pass In March 2022

Weird West was very quietly announced as heading to Xbox Game Pass at launch as part of the latest [email protected] Showcase earlier this month, and it was originally meant for January — but it's now slated for March 31st, 2022. The reason for the delay is because the...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Oh It's True, Pigeon Simulator Is Swooping To Xbox Game Pass In 2022

2021 has been a pretty interesting year for Xbox Game Pass if you're a fan of simulators, with the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator and the majestic Lawn Mowing Simulator landing on console, but another contender is about to enter the Game Pass Arena in 2022 in the form of Pigeon Simulator — and it's ready to poop on its competition.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

The best Xbox games for a local holiday party

Sure, playing games online with your friends and family is fun and all, but nothing captures the essence of camaraderie quite like sitting next to each other on the sofa. With huge screen sizes now sitting at affordable prices, a vast array of games supporting the feature, and many of the greatest titles readily available with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, now really is the best time to experience games this way. We've concocted a mix of great local multiplayer experiences right here, which includes 3D adventures, extreme sporting activities, brutal combat, and everything in between. Grab a friend, your grandma, or your friend's grandma, because there is a little bit of something for everyone here...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Reportedly Added Over $6000 Of Games To Game Pass In 2021

It's fair to say that Xbox Game Pass has enjoyed its best year ever in 2021, and based on some calculations put together by the folks over at The Loadout, $6,300 worth of games have been added over the past 12 months. The website calculated this figure based on the...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Toms Hardware

Best Last-Minute Digital Gifts: From Xbox Game Pass to Disney+

It happens every year. It's just before Christmas or maybe even Christmas morning and you realize you forgot to get a gift for someone. You can't get a package delivered by ordering online and you can't or don't want to risk going out to the store. Fortunately, in 2021, there...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Year in Review: The impact of Xbox Series X, Game Pass, PC, and Cloud Gaming

Xbox had everything to prove in 2021. The truth is, it's impossible to overstate the momentum that PlayStation had coming into it. The PS5 hit the ground running with an undeniably impressive lineup of first-party titles – conversely, Xbox Series X launched with perhaps its weakest to date – while Sony prepared to build on that success with a trio of clearly roadmapped system showcases in Deathloop, Returnal, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. All Microsoft had was Halo Infinite suffering an indefinite delay.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass In 2022: The Full List Of Everything Announced So Far

Xbox Game Pass is set for another major year in 2022, and if you're looking for a list of everything coming to Game Pass in January 2022 and beyond, you've come to the right place! Below, we've picked out the complete list of games announced for Game Pass in 2022 so far, and we'll keep updating this as more are announced throughout the year.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Pupperazzi Barks Its Way To Xbox Game Pass In January 2022

If you like the idea of a dog photography game, then you're going to love Pupperazzi when it arrives on Xbox Game Pass on January 20th, 2022! This was announced for Game Pass earlier this year, but only recently got a release date. In the game, you'll be able to...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Puzzle Game#Adventure Game#The Perfect Game
realsport101.com

Xbox Game Pass January 2022: Every new game coming to the service

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best subscription services in gaming. This is due to Microsoft's consistent updates to the service with brand new games. Every single 1st party title arrives on day one, alongside tonnes of 3rd party additions. If you're looking for a subscription service filled with tonnes of new games every month, Xbox Game pass is possibly the best out there. Here's what you should know about Xbox Game Pass in January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Game of the Year 2021 – Best Xbox Game

As the team in green celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox consoles, they’ve pulled out the stops to try and finish in style. Sure, we’re still living in an era where most games are released across both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles (and with a PC port in tow), and it’s a year where the biggest first party games have done anything but break the mould, but does that matter when you’re having so much fun?
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Rainbow Six Extraction going to be free on Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft's next entry in the Rainbow Six series isn't exactly what you'd expect from a Tom Clancy game - but that doesn't mean it isn't turning heads and getting everyone interested. If you're an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you might be wondering whether you can pick up this new shooter for free with your subscription. Here's everything we know about whether Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction - a Ubisoft Original - is going to be free on Xbox Game Pass when it launches.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Get a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for cheap

Get your hands on the extensive catalog that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has to offer for three months at less than $30. Playasia is full of games, accessories, peripherals, consoles, and many more things from developers and video game companies in Asia, but lately we are seeing more and more products from Western companies in this online store. Today, Playasia brings us three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $27.99. That’s an incredible 38% discount.
VIDEO GAMES
gizjo.com

The best baseball game for Xbox: It’s really no contest

To say Xbox owners have been starved for good baseball is putting it mildly. For a long while, the best baseball game for Xbox was an arcade-style unlicensed release. During that span, there was one other title that bore the MLB brand and had the league’s teams and players. But it was a lower-budget affair — nothing to write home about, and definitely nothing that could compare to what PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.
MLB
purexbox.com

The Relaxing 'Lake' Is Getting A Lot Of Attention On Xbox Game Pass

One of the final additions to Xbox Game Pass in 2021 was the relaxing mail delivery game Lake, and it's certainly been getting a lot of attention since it arrived on the service — with some absolutely loving it, and some calling it "boring". The game is slow-paced to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Latest Xbox Game Pass Update Removes Major Xbox Downloads

Microsoft has confirmed that a number of Yakuza games will be removed from the Xbox Game Pass library this week. And for those who are fans of the series, now’s the time to get a subscription, as most of the best are currently available to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

GoldenEye 007 Xbox achievements are here… is the N64 classic coming to Xbox after all?

Out of nowhere, we have just picked up an achievement list for GoldenEye 007. At the moment, details on whatever this game is are thin on the ground as we haven't yet picked up a Microsoft Store page for the game, so we can't say if this is a remake, remaster, or rerelease. The achievements are also different from the cancelled XBLA GoldenEye 007 remake that leaked last year.
VIDEO GAMES

