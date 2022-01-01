16-year-old student athlete starts small business

"It is really just like a far-fetched idea to be, like, an entrepreneur at 16," said Bianca Brown. "But I think you have to believe that you can do it yourself."

The junior at Springfield High School had always enjoyed arts and crafts as a child. So, when her busy schedule was crossed out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bianca looked to her past to design her future.

"During quarantine, I was really uncomfortable just doing nothing all day," she said. "So, I started making, like, soaps and, like, new crafts and stuff."

Bianca ordered ingredients and mixed them together to create uniquely-shaped soaps, colorful body butters, and dainty jewelry.

"I really could start a business doing this," she thought.

Thus, Bianca created SimplyB LLC, a beauty brand selling personal care products to friends and family at first. Through the use of the social media app, TikTok, Bianca was able to reach thousands and build a nationwide customer base.

"I literally woke up to 50 orders the next day," she said after her first video went viral. "I don't even know how I really get all that done, to be honest with you."

Bianca is among the busiest bees generating a buzz at her high school. She serves as treasurer on student council, plays varsity volleyball, runs track and field, and recently started a Black student union. Bianca is involved with the community service club and is also a part of the National Honor Society and the W.E.B. DuBois Honor Society.

With her high marks, it's clear that none of her academic responsibilities take a backseat to her small business. But still, Bianca succeeds as both a student and businesswoman.

"She literally runs the show and it is so, makes me so proud to sit and watch her do that," said Bianca's mother, Takia Brown.

Takia enjoys helping her daughter with the muscle work involved in her business, especially when stationed as a vendor at public events. She is Bianca's biggest fan.

"Being a single parent of a teenager can be very complicated," said Takia. "And she just makes parenting so easy because she's a leader and she also makes good decisions."

Bianca hopes to continue building her brand in the future and potentially become an influencer to help other young teens and children follow their dreams.

"I really want to show other kids how to be young entrepreneurs, do like, the do's and don'ts, things that I've learned throughout it, and have that feeling that someone would be inspired by me," she said.

