ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. The sheriff's office says Dr. Kevin McGee and Sgt. Chris Soluri were working as part of the SWAT Quick Reaction Force at the stadium when they responded to assist with a first aid call of a person having a seizure and possibly a heart attack.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO