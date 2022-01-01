Column: Was it rust, puck luck or a step backward for the Chicago Blackhawks in an ugly 6-1 loss to the Nashville Predators?

The Chicago Blackhawks had five practices over a two-week break to prepare for their New Year’s Day matchup against the Predators in Nashville, Tenn.

But the performance in a 6-1 loss at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday was more reminiscent of the outmatched team at the start of the season then the rejuvenated squad over the previous 1½ months that was competitive in nearly every game.

Coach Derek King said he liked that the Hawks looked “ready to play, buzzing around,” and it’s true: The Hawks dominated possession in the first period Saturday and outshot the Predators 15-7 and had 38-25 shooting edge for the game.

The Hawks also liked their movement on the power play, even though they came up empty on four tries.

“I thought that was one of the better games we had overall across four power plays that we had,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “Got a lot of action at the net, just a couple of goal line saves by (Juuse) Saros.”

But most of the Hawks’ sins came on their own end.

Marc-André Fleury and Kevin Lankinen were stuck in the COVID-19 protocol s , so with goalie Collin Delia making his first start of the season and Arvid Söderblom his NHL debut, the Hawks picked the wrong time to take a day off on defense.

Turnovers, miscommunication and what looked like plain indifference at times on the backcheck contributed to a shellacking by the Preds, who tied a season high with six goals.

“I’m not going to get into the whole game,” Jones said, “but we did a lot of good things, almost 40 shots on net. Power play was clicking pretty good. Just didn’t want to go in tonight.

“We can clean up some of our defensive mistakes. Some of the Grade A chances they scored, and we didn’t.”

The Hawks have talked about wanting to get off to fast starts, “starting on time,” but they allowed goals 62, 28 and 53 seconds at the top of the first, second and third periods, respectively. Filip Forsberg set the tone with the first goal, and Tanner Jeannot potted the other two.

Hawks coaches drilled the penalty-kill units on fixing recent breakdowns, but the Hawks yielded power-play goals on two of three opportunities. The PK pledged to do better job shutting down prime chances from the middle of the ice, but both Nick Cousins’ tip-in and Roman Josi’s blast were generated from the high slot.

The Hawks hadn’t played since Dec. 18 because of a temporary leaguewide shutdown to try to control a COVID-19 outbreak. Before the break the Hawks had done a better job of settling into a sound defense and letting the offensive chances come naturally.

In this game, though, they couldn’t get a lot of good offensive looks to fall and were a step slow in recovering on defense.

“I’ll never throw a goalie under the bus,” King said. “A lot of time it’s what we were doing in front of him.

“Maybe (Delia was) screened on the first one. Second one was our guy, we weren’t very good in D-zone there, kind of swung away from (Ryan Johansen) and left the guy alone. That’s a good hockey player one-on-one with your goalie. It’s going to be in the back of your net.”

You could be generous and point to the fact the Predators played two games before the Hawks resumed play, so the Preds, already on home ice, had ample time to get the rust off before facing the Hawks.

You could note the Hawks goalies’ glaring inexperience.

“If you look at the scoresheet before the game, they had zero NHL games (this season),” King said. “And they were coming into this building? That’s tough.”

You could call it puck luck, such as a bad whistle that stopped a prime chance for Philipp Kurashev in the first period.

And the Hawks had some good moments, such as some of the most energetic play from Kurashev all season, which was rewarded with a second-period goal. And the Hawks also saw the return of Jujhar Khaira from the concussion protocol .

The up-and-comer, Söderblom, who relieved Delia in the second period, made 15 saves on 18 shots.

“He’s pretty calm, he’s pretty cool back there, it’s like been in the league for a long time,” King said. “I think he got comfortable after the first goal on him. There’s nothing that he could do. It was a broken play.”

Söderblom has been “dreaming of playing in the NHL since I was a kid. It was fun but it was a tough game. ... It’s a different style of play than I’m used to back in Sweden, but I feel like I’m doing some adjustments to my game to be a better goalie here on this small ice.”

The Hawks could see Fleury’s return as soon as Sunday’s home game against the Calgary Flames if he tests out of the COVID-19 protocols.

But the Hawks have a lot to figure out — and quickly.

They have four games in the next week, and like the Predators, three of the four — the Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights — are in the top half of the Western Conference standings.

The Hawks are 11-16-4, second from the bottom in the Central Division, so the first week of the new year could signal what the rest of 2022 will look like.

It will help determine whether Saturday was a temporary setback or a sign of things to come, whether the Hawks can build on their November and December or have already reached their limits.

“I didn’t think we played a bad game,” King said. “I liked our start, we had opportunities, just couldn’t bury them.”