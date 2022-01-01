Nevius: Time to see what Lance can do

This moment has been eight months in the making. Ever since April 29, when the 49ers drafted Trey Lance and announced he was their quarterback of the future, we’ve been building up to this.

Along the way there have been injuries, interceptions, touchdowns, comebacks, flops and pitched debates among the fans.

And Sunday, one way or another, we are going to get some resolution to the Lance vs. Jimmy Garoppolo debate. Which is great because I, for one, am exhausted.

You know the situation. Garoppolo has been anointed as the starter. But last week he tore a ligament in his thumb. He hasn’t been able to throw at all for most of the week.

So, everyone supposes, that means Lance will get his second start as a 49er.

Maybe.

But Kyle Shanahan held out hope that Garoppolo could play Sunday. And, make no mistake, it will be a statement if Shanahan goes with a veteran with a significant hand injury over an intriguing rookie who now has had a year of practice and seasoning.

It will definitely say something about Shanahan’s faith in the rookie. Because there’s never been a better opportunity to get Lance in there. If that doesn’t happen, you have to wonder about his development.

Also, if Lance doesn’t play it will set off a firestorm of criticism, debate and second-guessing.

For starters, an awful lot of professional pundits have put their eggs in the Trey Lance basket. They have rhapsodized about his fleet feet and ability to escape pressure. They say he will be a nightmare for other teams to prepare to play. And it is true — he may turn out to be a generational talent.

But it is also pretty hard not to think that these Lance-aphiles are mostly going on gut feelings. It’s not like he’s got a body of work.

We’ve hardly seen him. He’s just had one start, a loss to Arizona. And we all know what happened there. Shanahan had him run the ball — a lot.

But if you go back to watch that game, it isn’t just that he carried the ball 16 times.

It is that six of those were just direct snaps. There was no fake handoff, no deception. He just caught the ball and ran into the middle of the line. Can we even call that a play?

Now, the assumption is that Lance has improved by leaps and bounds since that game, the fifth of the season. Even he said Friday that the Arizona game seemed like a long time ago.

But we will see. You’ve probably watched rookie quarterbacks struggle around the league. This QB1 stuff in the NFL ain’t easy.

(Full disclosure, before Colin Kaepernick had his first start on Monday Night Football, I can remember confidently saying that a running, rookie quarterback might have a rude awakening. Instead he threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, became the full-time starter and took the team to the Super Bowl. So take my advice with a grain of salt.)

But any way you look at it, the 49ers’ brain trust is going to have to admit that they mishandled this quarterback situation.

Understand, it is fine that they traded for Lance if that’s what they wanted. But they overhyped him, couldn’t decide how to use him and now have what could be a lose-lose situation.

He hasn’t gotten experience, but there’s a good chance he’ll be behind center in at least some of the two biggest games of the year. With the playoffs on the line.

And there is the ugly possibility that he will play, but not well. That’s always possible. We’ve seen his passes sail over targets, particularly when he is on the move.

He’s been inclined to take a quick look at his early reads and then take off running. And he’s taken some hellacious shots.

What do you do in that case? What if Lance doesn’t look like the second coming? You’ve already lame-ducked Garoppolo. Surely you aren’t going to keep him around another year?

Are you?

At this point the debate is over. All we can do is let this play out on the field and see what happens.

At this point we only know two things for certain.

This is an absolute must-win for the 49ers. A loss next week to the Rams would be disappointing, but losing to the 4-11 Texans would be a crusher.

“They’re all big,” Shanahan said Friday, “but we know how big this one is.”

And second, one way or another, my guess is we’re going to settle this quarterback controversy right here. Right now.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius