College Sports

Tough Cyclones Fall Short Against Baylor, 77-72.

By Levi Stevenson
widerightnattylite.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #8 Cyclones faced their best opponent of the season so far when the #1 Baylor Bears came to town. The first half was the Izaiah Brockington show, as he put up twelve points and five rebounds while helping Iowa State grind out a number of tough defensive possessions....

widerightnattylite.com

Men’s Basketball Preview: Texas Tech (and Bonus Baylor Recap)

Iowa State’s 77-72 loss to the number 1 ranked Baylor Bears elicited what seemed like a collective sigh and nod from each fanbase as both proved what we already knew: Baylor is damn good, and this Iowa State team seems to be very real. Across Twitter and beyond, I was shocked to see fellow Cyclones with calculated and reasonable responses in the face of the first sign of adversity this year. Fans were proud of the fight the scrappy Clones showed against a Baylor team that hasn’t lost a basketball game since early March of last year. Iowa State forced the Bears to commit 18 turnovers, their second highest total of the year, by using a combination of swarming traps and ball pressure, though TJ Otzelberger would still counter the defense wasn’t where it needed to be.
IOWA STATE

