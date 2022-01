By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A North Hills family welcomed a beautiful baby boy on January 1, 2022.

Zain Bassil Daud was born at 12:25 a.m. at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital, making it the first baby born at UPMC in 2022.

Zain was born to his mom, Maram Abu Zayed, and his dad, Bassil Daud.

He was 8 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.

Congratulations and happy new year to Maram and Bassil and their son Zain!