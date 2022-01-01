ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Chief medical officer wants a more resilient health care system

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 3 days ago

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant of the virus is rekindling a familiar concern. While there are indications that infections caused by the variant tend to be milder for many people, others are still hit hard by the virus and require medical care. So the fear...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Health partners with Healing Hands to provide medical care to those in need

BRISTOL — ETSU Health’s Family Medicine Bristol clinic is providing even more health care to low-income and uninsured individuals through a partnership with Healing Hands Health Center. Healing Hands, located at 245 Midway Medical Park, is a charitable medical and dental clinic that provides care to adults in...
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care#Immunization#Omicron#Covid
KevinMD.com

Why health care delivery is an exceptionally different industry: health system infrastructure and health system operations and execution

Second in a series part 1. The business of health care delivery differs markedly from other consumer and service industries in many ways. First and foremost, the economics differ. Specifically, the payers of medical care are often different from the customers, the government and third-party insurers are the primary payers, demand is inelastic, quality metrics are typically unavailable, and the industry consists largely of nonprofits that avoid taxes. And that’s just the start of the economic differences. These profound economic differences vis-a-vis other industries lead to fundamental deficiencies in health care governance, leadership, organizational design, infrastructure, and operations. We believe economic exceptionalism is the root cause. In this series, we provide examples of the consequences of economic exceptionalism in health care delivery and then discuss what can be done about it. In part 1, we discussed boards of directors and CEOs as evidence of economic exceptionalism. In this part 2, we discuss infrastructure (physical and cyber) and operations.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mount Vernon News

Downtown medical offices join Knox Public Health

Moore Family Practice, and the Walk-In Clinic, medical offices in downtown Mount Vernon, are now part of Knox Public Health and will operate in conjunction with the Knox County Community Health Center. The medical offices were initially purchased by the Knox County Commissioners using funds from the American Rescue Plan...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems hiring chief quality officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. A California 400-bed medical center is. a chief quality officer. 2. Bon Secours Mercy Health...
AKRON, OH
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health welcomes new chief transformation officer

Essentia Health has hired Dr. Karyn Baum as the system’s inaugural chief transformation officer (CTO). “It is my goal to support and lead care-delivery innovation across Essentia,” said Baum. “My role is to identify opportunities for meaningful change in how we provide care and operationalize large-scale improvements.”
DULUTH, MN
Madison365

Best of 2021: Dr. Jasmine Zapata named chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for community health at Wisconsin DHS

First published May 11, 2021. As the new chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for community health at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Dr. Jasmine Zapata says that she is really excited about her new role and that one of her goals will be to increase the diversity in the future health care and public health workforce.
WISCONSIN STATE
KVCR NEWS

How the COVID-19 pandemic has changed med school

If you've been to the doctor or to a hospital since the start of the pandemic, you've surely noticed that the way we get medical treatment has changed. And so it might not be a surprise that training and education for the doctors treating us is also changing. That's because new doctors are entering a health care landscape so vastly different from what it was just two years ago, facing concerns about their own health and safety, stressful working conditions and patient skepticism.
EDUCATION
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy