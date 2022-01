Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned that she will take action against teachers who refuse to show up to school today after a union voted against in-person learning. The mayor was quick to respond after Tuesday’s vote, in which 73% of the Chicago Teachers Union said they wanted to go back to remote classes until the current spike in COVID-19 cases "substantially subsides." The vote resulted in classes being canceled on Wednesday. In response, Lightfoot said teachers who do not show up at school Wednesday will lose pay, the Chicago Tribune reported.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO