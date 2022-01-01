ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tanner Jeannot scores two goals as Predators rout Blackhawks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQBJL_0daeg8AV00

Tanner Jeannot scored twice, while Mattias Ekholm collected three assists to lead the host Nashville Predators to a 6-1 thrashing of the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen both netted one goal and one assist, while Nick Cousins and Roman Josi added singles. Goaltender Juuse Saros made 37 saves in the win. Yakov Trenin and Matt Duchene both registered two assists for the Predators, who snapped a two-game losing skid.

Philipp Kurashev replied for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight games and have one win in their last five outings. It was their first game since Dec. 18.

With Chicago’s top two goalies, Marc-Andre Fleury and Kevin Lankinen, both out of action due to COVID-19 protocols, goalie Collin Delia started an NHL game for the first time this season. It didn’t go well, as he was victimized for three first-period goals on seven shots before giving way to Arvid Soderblom the rest of the game. Soderblom stopped 15 of 18 shots in his NHL debut.

Forsberg sent the Predators off and running with his 15th goal of the season just 62 seconds into the clash. Duchene gained the zone before slipping a pass to Forsberg at the top the left circle and he ripped a top-corner shot.

After Johansen doubled the lead at the 5:53 mark by burying a wide-open chance for his second goal in as many games, Cousins deflected an Ekholm point shot for a power-play goal with 46.7 remaining in the opening frame.

Jeannot scored 28 seconds into the second period to put the rout in high gear, followed by Josi’s power-play goal five-plus minutes later — in his first game back after missing a pair of outings due to COVID.

Kurashev put the visitors on the board late in the second period, but Jeannot’s deflection marker 53 seconds into the third period, his 10th goal of the season, quashed any comeback hopes.

There is some good news for the Blackhawks, as Fleury could return to the team in time for Sunday’s home game against the Calgary Flames.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

5 Blackhawks Who Could Be Traded This Season

With the Blackhawks sporting an 11-16-2 record, it’s pretty easy to tell that they are destined to be sellers. They have many players with expiring contracts, so we could see them make a lot of trades at the deadline. With that, they also have other young players who have been in the rumor mill, so the possibility of them being moved is there, too. Let’s take a gander at a handful of specific trade candidates from the Blackhawks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Dobson
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Nick Cousins
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Collin Delia
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Yakov Trenin
NHL

Hornqvist scores two goals, Panthers defeat Flames in fourth straight win

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Patric Hornqvist scored two goals, and the Florida Panthers won their fourth straight game, 6-2 against the Calgary Flames at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky made 47 saves and Brandon Montour had three assists for the Panthers (22-7-4), who outscored opponents 24-10 during a four-game homestand.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#The Chicago Blackhawks#Ekholm#Covid
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche. Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but ...
NHL
Second City Hockey

The Blackhawks’ plan for replacing Pat Foley has not been a good one

I’ll concede that this may come off as unnecessary grumbling about something only a small segment of those watching will care about, but it also feels like I’ve seen enough chatter on this topic that it bears further exploration. What the hell are the Blackhawks and NBC Sports...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy