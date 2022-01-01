Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in the valleys and 15 to 33 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
