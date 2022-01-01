ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 10:49:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear...

alerts.weather.gov

OutThere Colorado

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado. A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

Winter Weather Advisory issued as arctic cold blows into Chicago area

A classic high wind set-up coming together later Tuesday in Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Kane, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. And starting at 3 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday for DuPage, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Some blowing and drifting snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
Muscatine Journal

Winter weather advisory issued for tonight, Wednesday

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Quad-City area for late this evening and Wednesday. Blowing snow is expected with west northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 45 mph. Bitterly cold wind chills as low as negative 20 could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wallowa County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:59:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Wallowa County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Wallowa County. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
UNION COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Baltimore come Wednesday morning

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes effect from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Weather Advisory & Hazardous Traveling Conditions

The winter storm watch issued across the area has upgraded to a winter weather advisory. This advisory may be warranted for an upgrade through the day. Near blizzard conditions are expected overnight as winds are forecasted to gust upwards of 40+ mph. This will cause localized whiteout conditions, from blowing/drifting snow drastically reducing visibility and creating hazardous/dangerous traveling conditions tonight into Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in the valleys and 15 to 33 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
MyStateline.com

Warmer Tuesday, Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect Tonight

Winter was in full force on Monday as the day started out with our first sub-zero temperatures reading of the winter season. Despite plenty of sun and a breeze out of the south/southwest, highs Monday afternoon failed to climb out of the teens. In fact, our observed high of 18°...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Eastern Chichagof Island including Gustavus and Hoonah. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
KBOE Radio

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY

If you’re going to be driving Tuesday night (1/4) or overnight, take note. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the No Coast Network listening area starting at 9pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday (1/5). This advisory isn’t for new snow; it’s for strong winds gusting up to 45 miles an hour. Those winds will blow the snow that fell on Saturday and reduce visibility. Wind chills overnight could reach -10. Once again, a Winter Weather Advisory starts at 9pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Starting Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Wednesday due to the risk of blowing and drifting snow that could create low visibilities and slick spots. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, strong cold front will move into the area early Wednesday morning...
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

