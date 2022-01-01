ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 13:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 11:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW TONIGHT FOLLOWED BY HEAVY SNOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY .A weak weather system will spread light to moderate snow across the Cascade crest and over southeast Washington into the southern to central Idaho Panhandle overnight. This is expected to result in a slippery drive for the Wednesday morning commute. A stronger and wetter storm system will arrive Wednesday night with heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible for much of eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. Major disruptions to travel will be possible, including the Thursday morning commute. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible in the valleys and 7 to 15 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. portions of North Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Charles; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A light glaze of ice from freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 01:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Even if you are outdoors for just a few minutes, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Ziebach WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Harding County, Perkins County, Butte County, the Northern Meade County Plains and Ziebach County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Des Moines) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western Iowa from midnight tonight through Thursday morning. Strong winds will persist this morning, producing shallow blowing snow northeast. The primary weather story will turn to bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Wind Chill Advisories are already in effect from...
DES MOINES, IA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Cascades in Lane County, Upper Hood River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Upper Hood River Valley .Rain, locally heavy at times, is expected later Wednesday through Thursday. At the same time, snow levels will be rising. Together, expect rising river levels, with potential of some flooding. Main concern will be those rivers that drain the Coast Range and Willapa Hills, but flooding is possible for those rivers that drain the Oregon Cascades. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. * WHEN...From Thursday through Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from high elevations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches in the valleys and 15 to 33 inches possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 14:29:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Over Summits. * WHEN...Now to midnight Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting to 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Winds are expected to decrease late tonight with wind chills becoming less severe then. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-05 10:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; King George; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford WINTER COMMUTING HAZARD STATEMENT IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT The threat for freezing rain has diminished. Dry conditions are expected for most of the morning commute. Some precipitation may move in toward the end of the commute, but temperatures will have risen above freezing by then.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

