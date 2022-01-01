ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Priti Patel vows to curb eco protests and asylum appeals in 2022

By Harry Taylor and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iw6Qs_0daeflHG00
Priti Patel announces her ‘plans to deliver for the British people’ in a video on social media

The home secretary has said she intends to crack down on eco protesters and end the “legal merry-go-round” of “spurious” asylum seeker claims in 2022.

In a new year video message posted on social media, Priti Patel said she was proud of many things the government had achieved in 2021, such as the launch of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.

But she said there was “much more to do” this year, including cracking down on eco protesters on the country’s roads, who she said had “caused misery to the law-abiding public”.

Patel added that she was committed to tightening asylum laws and stopping crossings over the channel from France, after a year that saw more than 25,000 people reach the UK in small boats.

In response the shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, and a leading human rights barrister said the government needed to look at its own role in asylum claims. Extinction Rebellion also accused the government of not taking necessary action over the climate crisis and wrongly blaming protesters.

Looking ahead to 2022, Patel said it was “vital” the government’s police and crime bill passed through parliament.

“The bill will introduce mandatory life sentences for those who kill an emergency worker in the course of their duty and also crack down on the so-called eco protesters on our roads and motorways that have caused misery to the law-abiding public,” she said.

“I will also continue to prioritise fixing our broken asylum system. It has been untouched for two decades, but passing our (nationality and) borders bill into law in 2022 will finally give us the powers we need to deliver long-overdue change.

“A fairer system deterring illegal entry across the Channel by cracking down on people smugglers and ending the legal merry-go-round of spurious asylum claims is what the British people expect and we will deliver.”

Patel also said the streets were safer thanks to a reduction in knife crime, gun crime and murders.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there was an 8% decrease in knife-enabled crime in the year ending June 2021, compared with the previous year.

Homicides were also down 11%, it said, while offences involving firearms fell by 6%. All figures were for crimes recorded by the police in England and Wales.

However the ONS stressed that patterns of crime over that period had been “significantly affected” by the Covid pandemic and government instructions to limit social contact.

Patel said: “Whether it be cutting crime, keeping our country safe from terrorism or controlling our borders, we have a range of plans in progress to deliver for the British people. That is an ambitious programme, but one I will be relentless in delivering as we focus on building back safer in the year ahead.”

Adam Wagner, a human rights barrister at Doughty Street chambers, said the Home Office needed to review its own role in asylum claims rather than place responsibility on lawyers.

“This home secretary, and the government she represents, spend too much time making out that lawyers and legal process are somehow responsible for the broken asylum system,” he said.

“The truth is that almost half of all asylum appeals are successful – and the reason for that is a poorly resourced Home Office which blames everyone but itself for shoddy decision-making. The asylum system protects the world’s most vulnerable and we should all focus on doing better by them.”

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “This is the action of a government who are clinging on to a model of business as usual that is heading us towards disaster and they would rather imprison grandparents, teachers and priests than face the scale of the changes that they need to make.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the government had the wrong priorities: “Prosecutions have plummeted, recorded violent crime and antisocial behaviour are up, just 1.4% of rapes are going to court and more victims are being let down. Asylum decisions are down, the backlog is going up, dangerous boat crossings are increasing, and safe, legal routes are being cut.

Cooper said that 95% of Windrush scandal victims have had no compensation as yet and added: “The Home Office plan for 2022 should be to put right these deep-rooted problems caused by 11 years of Conservative policies. Instead, this is a Home Office of slogans not solutions so they just keep making things worse.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Yvette Cooper
The Independent

Court of Appeal finds Channel boat crossings by asylum seekers not illegal as convictions quashed

Asylum seekers who are intercepted while crossing the English Channel in small boats have not broken the law, the Court of Appeal has found.Judges quashed the convictions of three men who were wrongly jailed for “assisting unlawful immigration” for steering dinghies, after finding they had not committed the offence. A fourth man who appealed against his conviction will face a retrial, and at least seven other convictions and two pending trials are under consideration.A ruling delivered on Tuesday said the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

First Minister urged to cut self-isolation duration

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to cut the length of time required for self-isolation in Scotland.The First Minister will address parliament on Wednesday to give an update on the situation with Covid-19 as the Omicron variant continues to sweep across the country.Ms Sturgeon said last week she hoped to be able to give an update on any changes to the self-isolation period – which is currently 10 days.We understand the need for caution, but Nicola Sturgeon’s dithering and delaying is continuing to have a major impact on frontline services and the wider economyDouglas RossScottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has called...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Priti Patel uses New Year message to promise crackdown on Insulate Britain eco mob causing 'misery' on UK roads and vows to end the 'legal merry-go-round' of 'spurious' asylum seeker claims

Home Secretary Priti Patel has used her New Year message to promise a fresh crackdown on Insulate Britain's eco-mob and vowed to end the 'legal merry-go-round' of 'spurious' asylum seeker claims in 2022. In a video message shared across social media Ms Patel praised the Goverment's many achievements across 2021,...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Crime Statistics#Protest#Extinction Rebellion#Channel#British
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as he dismisses ‘iceberg’ of living costs claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed Labour attacks over the soaring cost of living, claiming the government was “rectifying Labour’s failure to invest” in long-term energy supplies.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, standing in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, claimed the UK was heading for an “iceberg”, which would “be a disaster” for families, asking the prime minister to change course. Inflation was about to hit 6 per cent and the average family would face a hit of over £1,200, she warned.Mr Johnson had promised that wage rises would offset inflation, but “they haven’t and they won’t,” Ms Rayner said.The...
ECONOMY
BBC

Channel migrants: Crossing numbers in 2021 triple 2020's figure

The number of people who crossed the English Channel in small boats last year was treble the number for 2020. Figures compiled by the BBC show at least 28,431 migrants made the journey in 2021, despite huge UK investment in France to prevent crossings. A Home Office minister said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer: Labour leader tests positive for Covid and will miss PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has again tested positive for Covid and will self-isolate for the sixth time since the pandemic began.Deputy leader Angela Rayner will step in and go up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, a party spokesman said.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in late October, before returning to work in early November.His latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Home Office looking at scientific methods to determine age of asylum seekers

The Home Secretary has called in scientific advisers in a bid to use X-rays and other medical checks on asylum seekers to stop grown men “masquerading as children” on their applications.The number of adult asylum seekers falsely claiming to be children is a “significant issue”, the Home Office said as it announced it was setting up a scientific advisory committee to get advice on ways of checking the ages of those arriving in the UK.Last year the department confirmed it was considering using “scientific methods” as part of age assessments on those suspected of lying about how old they are...
U.K.
AFP

Kazakhstan cuts internet, vows 'tough' response to protests

Kazakhstan cut internet and mobile phone access on Wednesday as the president promised a tough response to what he said were "massive attacks" on security forces. But the full picture was unclear as journalists and witnesses inside Kazakhstan could not be reached through the internet or mobile phones.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Man charged after ‘Sajid Javid’s daughter confronted during anti-vax protest outside home’

A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home.A video posted online appears to show a person at what is claimed to be Sajid Javid’s house, delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to his daughter. In the footage, a man stands outside the property and addresses the camera for several minutes, saying the letter is putting the Health Secretary “personally on notice” for “harming” people in Britain with vaccines.The man in the video proclaims: “Tell your dad to stay away from our children.” The video then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nationality and Borders Bill would make people like me second-class citizens, warns peer

The controversial Nationality and Borders Bill will make Black and Asian Britons second-class citizens as they face the possibility of having their UK citizenship revoked without notice, a peer has warned.Lord Woolley, an equalities activist, said he would also face being stripped of citizenship under Clause 9 of the bill in this way as his mother was born in the Caribbean.Under the proposed legislation, which is being debated in the House of Lords on Wednesday, those who are eligible for citizenship of another country could be quietly stripped of UK status if it were deemed to be in the “national...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson boasts about avoiding tougher Covid restrictions amid Omicron surge

Boris Johnson today claimed he had been proved right to avoid tough restrictions on social and economic activity in England in response to the Omicron wave of Covid-19.As infection rates soared to record levels of more than 200,000 a day and schools were forced to close by staff absences, the prime minister boasted to MPs that his strategy had enabled England to keep its businesses open and its economy growing.And he wrongly accused Labour of favouring a return to lockdown - something Keir Starmer’s party was not demanding at the time of the introduction of Plan B measures on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

103K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy