Nashville, TN

17-year-old dies in crash after losing control of car

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash crash Saturday morning.

It happened on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge Road around 7 a.m.

Police say Jack Klopfer, 17, of Antioch was driving a Mazda sedan when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement.

The car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.

Klopfer was pronounced dead while a 17-year-old passenger escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say excessive speed appears to have been a contributing factor to this crash.

