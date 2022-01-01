17-year-old dies in crash after losing control of car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash crash Saturday morning.
It happened on Old Hickory Boulevard near Cane Ridge Road around 7 a.m.
Police say Jack Klopfer, 17, of Antioch was driving a Mazda sedan when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement.20-year-old Nashville man killed in Mt. View Road crash identified
The car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
Klopfer was pronounced dead while a 17-year-old passenger escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say excessive speed appears to have been a contributing factor to this crash.
