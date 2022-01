The Utah Jazz had a disappointing loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and will look to get back to their winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. This should be relatively easy considering the Pelicans have only 5 wins on the season. Without Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are nowhere near the team they were last year. Brandon Ingram has given the Jazz problems in the pass but it appears he’s questionable for this one.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO