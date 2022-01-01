ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Federal Judge Dismisses Reverse Discrimination Lawsuits That Claimed Michigan Police Sought to ‘Displace White Males at All Levels’ With ‘Minorities and Females’

By Sarah Rumpf
 3 days ago
A federal judge has dismissed three reverse discrimination lawsuits filed by white male police officers against the Michigan State Police (MSP), which claimed that the agency’s diversity initiative was intended “to displace white males at all levels of the MSP with minorities and females,” ruling that each plaintiff had failed to...

Isidore Hitler
3d ago

If you're white you're not allowed to say discrimination But if you're shitskins you're allowed to do what you like those terrorists get away with everything

Johnny Jamz
1d ago

It’s clear that blacks are not out for equal rights but special treatment. There is much reverse racism in our country, but under the Biden Admin, it will never be acknowledged

SympathyForTheDevil
3d ago

…when people on the right talk about “freedom” what they actually mean is closer to “defense of privilege” - specifically the right of certain people (generally white male Christians) to do whatever they want . Paul Krugman

Related
Law & Crime

Ninth Circuit Wants Washington Supreme Court to Rule on ‘Wrongful Life’ Claim After Family Is Awarded $10 Million for Raising Disabled Child

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit asked the Washington Supreme Court in an order on Monday to clarify whether state law permits a family to pursue a “wrongful life” claim for the costs of raising a child with birth defects after a nurse negligently gave a flu shot to a woman instead of the contraceptive shot that she thought she was getting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Federal Court Won’t Dismiss Suit Accusing University of Florida of Silencing Professors Critical of Republican Voting Restrictions

A federal court on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit filed by University of Florida professors who are fighting against a recent and controversial policy that kept them and their colleagues from testifying in election-related litigation. Political science professors Sharon Austin, Michael McDonald, and Daniel Smith sued the university’s board...
COLLEGES
Law & Crime

WATCH: Wisconsin Man on Trial for Allegedly Murdering, Dismembering Parents

A Wisconsin man stands trial for allegedly murdering and dismembering his parents without remorse, and providing false information on their disappearances. Chandler Michael Halderson, 23, faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Remains from his father Bart Halderson, 50, and mother Krista Halderson, 53, were found days apart, authorities said. You can watch trial in the player above.
WISCONSIN STATE
Law & Crime

Pennsylvania Man Who Was 19 When He Stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets 14 Days Behind Bars

The youngest person so far to plead guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to two weeks in federal prison. Leonard Pearso “Pearce” Ridge IV, of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was 19 years old when he joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters who overran police and breached the Capitol in an attempt to stop the congressional count of Electoral College votes and to block certification of Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law & Crime

Iowa Students Stalked Teacher Before Fatally Ambushing Her During Daily Walk: Prosecutors

Two students who killed a Spanish teacher stalked her, keeping an eye on her pattern of life, prosecutors said, according to The Associated Press. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, ambushed Nohema Graber, 66, on her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, Jefferson County Attorney Chauncy Moulding wrote in a Dec. 23 filing. The suspects returned to the crime scene to hide the victim’s body better, the prosecutor wrote.
IOWA STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Rules Obstruction Charge for Alleged Militia Member Accused in Capitol Siege Can Stay, For Now

A judge has ruled that the federal obstruction charge against a Texas man who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 can stand, at least for now. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich denied Guy Reffitt‘s motion to dismiss the charge of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress. According to prosecutors, Reffitt was among the scores of Donald Trump supporters who overran police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden‘s win in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

‘You Will Serve Your Just Sentence’: Colorado Governor Cuts Prison Time for Truck Driver Sentenced to 110 Years for Fatal 2019 Crash

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has commuted the sentence of the truck driver convicted of causing a horrific 28-vehicle crash that left four people dead and six injured. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to 110 years behind bars, after a jury convicted him of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and other charges related to the crash.
COLORADO STATE
Law & Crime

Judge Denies Challenge of Vaccine Mandate for National Guard: COVID Has Killed More Americans Than ‘All of the Wars the United States Has Ever Fought’

A federal judge sided with the Biden administration in a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members. Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot, a George W. Bush appointee, appeared to have little patience for the arguments advanced by the Sooner State, as he denied Oklahoma’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the mandate. Friot rejected the notion that mandated vaccines for COVID-19 are unduly burdensome, pointing out that it “is the one–in addition to the nine that already apply to all service members–intended to protect service members from the virus which has, in less than two years, killed more Americans than have been killed in action in all of the wars the United States has ever fought.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Content Moderator Sues TikTok for Exposing Her to Graphic Videos, Is Placed on Leave on Christmas Eve

In a move her lawyer called “Dickensian,” a TikTok employee was placed on leave on Christmas Eve after raising workplace safety concerns in a new lawsuit. Candie Frazier, a content moderator for TikTok, was ousted after she sued the social media giant for allegedly creating a dangerous work environment by negligently exposing her and coworkers to thousands of violent videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
