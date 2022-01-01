Federal Judge Dismisses Reverse Discrimination Lawsuits That Claimed Michigan Police Sought to ‘Displace White Males at All Levels’ With ‘Minorities and Females’

A federal judge sided with the Biden administration in a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members. Senior U.S. District Judge Stephen P. Friot, a George W. Bush appointee, appeared to have little patience for the arguments advanced by the Sooner State, as he denied Oklahoma’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block the mandate. Friot rejected the notion that mandated vaccines for COVID-19 are unduly burdensome, pointing out that it “is the one–in addition to the nine that already apply to all service members–intended to protect service members from the virus which has, in less than two years, killed more Americans than have been killed in action in all of the wars the United States has ever fought.”

