On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Rozay appeared on a recent episode of the show, which aired on Dec. 17. The interview with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean seemed to be going well until around the 37-minute mark. After enthusiastically answering a question about his early singles "Hustlin" and "Push It," Ross notifies the hosts he needs to take a leak. "Let me use the bathroom one time and I'ma take this jacket off," Ross says before taking a sip of his beverage and exiting the room.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO