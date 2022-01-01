Oklahoma State erases 21-point deficit to beat Notre Dame in Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders finished with 371 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the Cowboys in rushing with 125 yards. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish led 28-7 late in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, but couldn't score again until the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Instead, it was the Oklahoma State Cowboys who scored 30 consecutive points to erase the 21-point deficit and eventually win, 37-35, on Saturday.

Oklahoma State struck just before halftime with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took less than a minute. Notre Dame led 28-14 heading into the second half, and Oklahoma State wasted no time climbing all the way to the lead before the end of the third quarter.

The Fighting Irish struggled to piece together successful drives in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over twice with a fumble and an interception. Notre Dame also turned the ball over on downs late in the game. The only touchdown of the second half for Notre Dame came with 65 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame's ensuing onside kick was recovered by Oklahoma State to seal the win for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders finished with 371 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also led the Cowboys in rushing with 125 yards.

Notre Dame's Jack Coan put up gaudy numbers of his own, racking up 509 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His 68 pass attempts were a Notre Dame single-game record.

The win was Oklahoma State's third Fiesta Bowl victory and the second during Mike Gundy's tenure as the Cowboys' head coach.