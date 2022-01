An old NFL adage says, “you are what your record says you are”, and this couldn’t be more true for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that has won a combined three games in the last two seasons. One big reason the Jags haven’t been able to win many games is their lack of talent. Bad front office decisions have left the roster devoid of difference-makers and with a few exceptions, you will be hard-pressed to find players that should be part of the team’s long-term future. Based on how things have played out, and how the AFC South may look in 2022, it may be not be easy for the Jaguars to get out of the NFL cellar.

