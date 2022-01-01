ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

Santa Maria Times
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists...

santamariatimes.com

